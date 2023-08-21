Royal Couples Who Had Very Short Engagements

While her parents' relationship certainly wasn't a fairytale brought to life, Zara Tindall's marriage to husband Mike Tindall seems to be of the fabled everlasting variety. The couple met at a pub while Zara was visiting Mike's native Australia in 2003, and a friend of the former rugby player helped set them up. As Mike recalled to the Daily Mail in 2011, "We got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, [a friend] gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'"

Seven years after they first connected, the palace announced Zara and Mike's engagement. The proposal wasn't some over-the-top affair. Rather, it was a charming and personal moment between the couple. "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television. It was all about shock value — I wanted to catch her when it was quiet and she wasn't expecting anything," he recounted in the aforementioned interview with the Daily Mail. "I walked in there and got down on one knee, with the ring. She was on the sofa, so that made it easier. I said, 'Will you marry me?' She started laughing. She was completely in shock. Then, when she stopped laughing, she said, 'Yes.' That was a relief."

The smitten pair said "I do" seven months later on July 30, 2011, during an intimate ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Scotland.