Brooke Shields' Former Stalker Once Claimed Her Mother Saved His Life

Stalkers and their victims, by definition, don't typically have cordial relationships. But what if the stalker is maintaining a close relationship with their victim's mother? As unusual as the scenario sounds, such was the case for actor Brooke Shields, her mother, Terri Shields, and Brooke's decades-long, convicted stalker, John Rinaldi.

Rinaldi told the Huffington Post that his infatuation with "The Blue Lagoon" actor began in childhood. Alleging to be sexually abused by a neighbor starting when he was 12 years old, Rinaldi said he became an active member of Shields' fan club to distract from the ongoing abuse. Eventually, he disclosed his experience in his letters to Shields.

"Terri Shields came to my rescue," Rinaldi explained, describing how Terri informed Rinaldi's father of the traumatic situation. "She went out of her way to help some broken little kid she had never met. She saved my life." Following Terri's intervention, Rinaldi said he felt like he and the Shields were family friends — but the feeling clearly wasn't mutual.