Why Anderson Cooper Ended His Friendship With Kathy Griffin Over Donald Trump

Comedian Kathy Griffin has pushed boundaries in the past, but a photoshoot in 2017 left many people thinking she'd gone too far, and it lost her work and her friendship with Anderson Cooper. Griffin was photographed holding a Donald Trump mask from a Halloween store, which was made to look like it was his severed bloody head using ketchup, and when the graphic picture was posted online, it set off a firestorm.

Griffin issued an apology for the image just a few hours after it started making the rounds on the internet, but that wasn't enough for everyone. The day after the photo was made public, Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about it: "My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" While there doesn't seem to have been any love lost between Trump and Griffin, she also faced blowback from Cooper. Cooper responded by tweeting, "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Cooper and Griffin first met when Cooper was a guest on "Kathy's So-Called Reality" in 2001, and they co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special for a decade — Griffin was fired from the job after the outrage over her photo.