A Look At Giuliana Rancic's Close Friendship With Jason Kennedy

If you've ever tuned in to "E! News" to see what the hottest celebrities are up to, you've probably seen Giuliana Rancic reporting the biggest stories. She joined the show as a correspondent in 2002 and worked her way up to an anchor in 2005. She left the show in 2015, but returned three years later in 2018 as a co-host and iconic figure at every major red carpet in Hollywood.

As for her personal life, Giuliana wed Bill Rancic in 2007 and the couple welcomed their son via surrogate in 2012. The couple loves spending time at their vacation home in Idaho, where they've welcomed another couple many times to join them: Giuliana's "E! News" co-host Jason Kennedy and his wife.

Kennedy joined "E! News" in 2005, teaming up with Rancic to create one of the most entertaining friendships to watch on TV. He left the show in 2021 to pursue other projects, but spending years alongside Rancic established a friendship that can't be broken.