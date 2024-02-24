A Look At Giuliana Rancic's Close Friendship With Jason Kennedy
If you've ever tuned in to "E! News" to see what the hottest celebrities are up to, you've probably seen Giuliana Rancic reporting the biggest stories. She joined the show as a correspondent in 2002 and worked her way up to an anchor in 2005. She left the show in 2015, but returned three years later in 2018 as a co-host and iconic figure at every major red carpet in Hollywood.
As for her personal life, Giuliana wed Bill Rancic in 2007 and the couple welcomed their son via surrogate in 2012. The couple loves spending time at their vacation home in Idaho, where they've welcomed another couple many times to join them: Giuliana's "E! News" co-host Jason Kennedy and his wife.
Kennedy joined "E! News" in 2005, teaming up with Rancic to create one of the most entertaining friendships to watch on TV. He left the show in 2021 to pursue other projects, but spending years alongside Rancic established a friendship that can't be broken.
Kennedy and Rancic bonded while at E! News
While Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are no longer on "E! News" dishing out the most interesting celebrity goss, the show was where they started forming their friendship. Kennedy joined "E! News" three years after Rancic, but their energy together was a treat for viewers. It was a blow to fans when Rancic departed E! in 2015, but she returned in 2018 to co-host alongside Kennedy.
"Returning to host 'E! News' is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career," Rancic told People in 2018 when she decided to come back. "Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can't wait to reconnect with the 'E! News' audience and go on this journey together once again."
Unfortunately, both Rancic and Kennedy left "E! News" in 2021, as Rancic wanted to spend more time with her family and Kennedy wanted to pursue other career opportunities. Despite the fact that they aren't coworkers anymore, Rancic and Kennedy still consider one another family.
Rancic set Kennedy up with his future wife
Not only does Jason Kennedy have Giuliana Rancic to thank for an amazing friendship, but he is also grateful to her for his marriage. Rancic decided to play matchmaker in this situation, introducing Kennedy to his future wife, Lauren Scruggs. During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones on The Today Show in 2018, Rancic explained how she was able to set them up.
"We were talking about relationships in the future, and I don't know why but Jason's image literally just popped into my mind. And I said, 'What are you doing later, by the way? Why don't you come by the set of E! News?' And the two of them met."
Kennedy and Scruggs tied the knot in 2014, and now share two kids together. He is fully aware that Rancic is the reason his life turned out the way it did, as he said in the same interview, "I owe her [Rancic] for life, I really do."