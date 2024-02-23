Meet Stevie Wonder's 9 Kids

Music icon Stevie Wonder is widely regarded as the best keyboardist of all time, despite being blind. Born Stevland Hardaway Morris, the musician has 25 Grammy awards and almost as many kids. The "Isn't She Lovely" singer has a whopping nine children with three different women — Yolanda Simmons, Kai Millard, and Tomeeka Bracy. "I give a lot of credit to the mothers of my children," Wonder told O Magazine. "They've raised the children well."

Wonder is a present father and has a close relationship with all his kids. "I'm not one of those fathers who just send money," he said. "I guide them as a father and talk to them as a friend. I always want my children to feel they can tell me anything." It's clear Wonder, who is also a philanthropist and the United Nations Messenger of Peace, has had a big impact on his children's lives. Many of them have followed in his footsteps, making names for themselves in music and philanthropy. Others have pursued careers in fashion and business, but what they all have in common is their shared love and respect for their dad. Whether they're posting sweet tributes to their dad on Instagram or gushing about him in interviews, it's clear Wonder is as good as a dad as he is a musician.

Here's everything we know about Stevie Wonder's nine kids: Aisha, Keita, Mumtaz, Sophia, Kwame, Kailand, Mandla, Zaiah, and Nyah.