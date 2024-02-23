Meet Stevie Wonder's 9 Kids
Music icon Stevie Wonder is widely regarded as the best keyboardist of all time, despite being blind. Born Stevland Hardaway Morris, the musician has 25 Grammy awards and almost as many kids. The "Isn't She Lovely" singer has a whopping nine children with three different women — Yolanda Simmons, Kai Millard, and Tomeeka Bracy. "I give a lot of credit to the mothers of my children," Wonder told O Magazine. "They've raised the children well."
Wonder is a present father and has a close relationship with all his kids. "I'm not one of those fathers who just send money," he said. "I guide them as a father and talk to them as a friend. I always want my children to feel they can tell me anything." It's clear Wonder, who is also a philanthropist and the United Nations Messenger of Peace, has had a big impact on his children's lives. Many of them have followed in his footsteps, making names for themselves in music and philanthropy. Others have pursued careers in fashion and business, but what they all have in common is their shared love and respect for their dad. Whether they're posting sweet tributes to their dad on Instagram or gushing about him in interviews, it's clear Wonder is as good as a dad as he is a musician.
Here's everything we know about Stevie Wonder's nine kids: Aisha, Keita, Mumtaz, Sophia, Kwame, Kailand, Mandla, Zaiah, and Nyah.
Aisha Morris
Aisha Zakia Morris is Stevie Wonder's first child, born April 7, 1975. Her mother is Yolanda Simmons, who was Wonder's girlfriend at the time. Aisha was the inspiration for Wonder's hit song "Isn't She Lovely" which features poignant lyrics like "Life and love are the same/ Life is Aisha/ The meaning of her name." Aisha even features in the song herself. "The sound of my daughter Aisha splashing in the bathtub created a picture," Wonder told O Magazine. "That was emotion stuck in a moment, and that can never, ever be taken away."
Aisha clearly inherited her father's musical talents and is a singer herself. The father-daughter duo recorded the song "Positivity" together and their performance of "How Will I Know" was nominated for a Grammy in 2006. Asiah has also performed with her father on many of his world tours. In 2015, Aisha joined R&B singer Ne-Yo on stage for a tribute performance to her dad. The duo performed "Isn't She Lovely" with a slight twist — Aisha changed the lyrics to "Isn't he special/ My dad is wonderful." Aisha also served as the music director for Wonder's station KJLH Radio from 2018.
Aisha is also a mother to a boy named Miles. "He calls me Pop Pop because I refuse to be called Granddad," Wonder said in 2004. In 2012, Aisha recruited her father to serenade a newlywed couple whose wedding was being held at the same London hotel the duo were staying at.
Keita Morris
Keita Sawandi Morris is Stevie Wonder's second child and first son with Yolanda Simmons, born April 17, 1977. He grew up in New Jersey and attended Hartford College, where he met the friends with whom he formed the record label Stay Gold. According to one of the founders, Steve Ocevedo, the crew approached Keita's famous dad for help in forming the label. "We brought it to him, and at first he was like, 'right, whatever, label,'" Ocevedo told New York Magazine. "But then he saw we were serious, trying to get people in the studio."
According to his Instagram bio, Keita is a producer, designer, advertiser, and DJ, going by the stage name DJ Jersey Wonder. He often posts mixes to SoundCloud and occasionally uses his music for good. For example, in 2023 he played at a benefit concert for the Harold Robinson Foundation, an organization that facilitates the personal development of children in marginalized communities.
Keita is also a father to a son named Asmar and a daughter named Lula, referring to himself as a "grateful dad" on Instagram. In 2009, Morris was reportedly arrested on charges of felony domestic violence after a fight between him and an unnamed woman turned violent. He was reportedly held on a $50,000 bond which he posted the same day of the arrest.
Mumtaz Morris
Mumtaz Ekow Morris is Stevie Wonder's third child, born October 13, 1983. His mother is vocalist Melody McCully, who previously worked with Wonder. Over the years, Mumtaz has made a name for himself as a successful R&B singer. However, growing up, it appeared as though he didn't inherit any of his parent's musical talents. "When I was young, [my mother] would try to get me to sing — and I was awful, and had no ear for pitch," he told Las Vegas Black Image. "Now she says, 'I don't know where your voice came from.'" Mumtaz initially stayed away from music as he wanted to forge his own career path, focusing on football and basketball and eventually attending college in Virginia to study business.
Since then, Mumtaz has released a song with Snoop Dog called "Do It Well," performed "Ribbon in the Sky" with his dad at The Hollywood Bowl, and even sang the American national anthem at the Japan Bowl. His father is a huge influence on his music and creative process, but also his toughest critic. "I just always show him songs and get his input. If he likes it ... I don't care who else likes it," Mumtaz told Forever Entertainment Media. Mumtaz recalled a time he played his song "Relapse" for his dad, who liked it so much he persuaded him not to sell it to another artist.
Mumtaz and his wife Candice have five children together.
Sophia Morris
Sophia Morris is Stevie Wonder's fourth child, born in July 1985. Sophia is an active philanthropist, activist, and UN ambassador, advocating for human rights, inclusivity, and accessibility. In 2020, Sophia served as a producer for UNESCO's World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture event in Costa Rica. In 2023, she spoke at the United Nations Headquarters for the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, delivering a powerful speech about inclusivity and equality. "Just as my father fought for accessibility and equality for individuals with disabilities, we must strive to ensure that the accomplishments of afrodescendants are recognized and their human rights are protected," she said (via Instagram).
In honor of her father and the work she does with blind children, Sophia teamed up with jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds to design a necklace that spelled out "love" in braille. "Anyone can learn that language," she told TooFab. "And we should all have that universal love to just understand where people are and to meet them halfway, and to understand their experiences and to possibly even experience it themselves." Sophia also revealed she is developing a nonprofit for blind children.
Sophia is very close with her father, calling him her "best friend" in a lengthy Instagram post where she discusses her father's influence on her. "You've inspired me to use my gifts to support and empower those whom deserve an equitable chance," the philanthropist wrote.
Kwame Morris
Stevie Wonder's fifth child is Kwame Morris, born August 6, 1988, in Sydney, Australia, where he lived until he was 12 years old. Kwame moved to Los Angeles, before heading to Atlanta to study sociology, media, and art at Morehouse College.
A jack of all trades, Kwame boasts an impressive resume in fashion, media, entertainment, and music. In 2013, he started working as a production coordinator for the clothing brand L'agence. In 2019, he started working as a model and creator at Storm Model Management and he's been published in Vogue Italia. In 2020, inspired by his father's impressive eyewear collection, he founded Yagan Stone Eyewear. The company sells gemstone-embellished eyewear that's handmade in Italy. Kwame also writes and produces music, having worked with artists like TrapMoneyBenny, FNZ, and Edwin Arzu. Kwame is also a father, welcoming his son Kenzo to the world in 2023 with his partner Akira Egawa. "I'll be loving you always," he wrote on Instagram.
In 2017, Kwame joined his father by kneeling in solidarity against police brutality targeting Black Americans on stage at the Global Citizen Festival, in support of Colin Kaepernick. Kwame shared a video of the protest on Instagram, where you can hear Wonder saying, "Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America. Not just one knee, but I'm taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, leaders of our world, and our globe. Amen."
Kailand Morris
Stevie Wonder's sixth child, Kailand Morris, was born in September 2001 and grew up in Calabasas. His mother, Wonder's ex-wife Kai Millard, is a fashion designer, who had a big influence on Kailand. "Growing up, I was always around designer shoes, womenswear brands," he told Boys by Girls. "I would always be at Fashion Week, even before I knew I loved Fashion Week." Kailand has built an impressive career in the fashion industry, walking the runway for
Dolce & Gabbana and Comme des Garçons and designing for brands like Iceberg and Yeezy. He also launched his own fashion label, House of K.O.M.
His father also had a big influence on him, from music to philanthropy. When he was younger, he joined his dad on tour and played the drums for "Superstition," his favorite song. When he was 12, Kailand started hosting a charity basketball game on his birthday every year, partnering with the non-profit All It Takes. "This foundation of giving back definitely started then and as I grew older, I wanted to develop my own non-profit," he told Mash Magazine, referencing his non-profit KOM Worldwide.
These days, Kailand combines his two passions — fashion and philanthropy. In 2020, he designed two lines of T-shirts and donated the proceeds to Black Lives Matter and the Watts Empowerment Center. "A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities ... all around the world," he told WWD.
Mandla Morris
Stevie Wonder's seventh child, Mandla Morris, born in 2005, actually shares a birthday with his father: May 13. He's also Wonder's second child with Kai Millard. Like his brother Kailand, Mandla is a fashion designer, inspired by the late Virgil Abloh. He described his designs to The New York Times as "high-end streetwear," already impressing the likes of Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Homme.
However, Mandla's true passion stems from his father. "Music has always been there for me," he told Paper. "Watching my dad play the piano at home, or seeing him on tour or in the studio. I've always had a love for it." Mandla cites R&B and soul artists like Wonder, Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, and Nina Simone as his inspiration, but he also loves hip-hop. "In order to really know your music, you have to study not just what you like but different genres, as well," Mandla said.
Mandla also inherited a love of performing from his dad. In 2018, he competed in "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," dancing the foxtrot as his dad sang "Isn't She Lovely." He came fifth in the competition. He also had a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film "A Star is Born" as the pastor's son. Despite only being in the ninth grade when he spoke to The New York Times in 2019, Mandla's life was full of plans — an ad campaign with UGG, a possible show with Brat TV, and the release of his EP.
Zaiah Morris
Stevie Wonder's eighth child is Zaiah Morris, the first child he shares with his wife, Tomeeka Bracy. She was born sometime before 2014, the year Wonder and Bracy's second child was born. Zaiah was also present at Wonder and Bracy's wedding at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. "Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding," a source told People.
It appears Zaiah may be following in the footsteps of her music legend father. In 2020, her vocals were featured on Wonder's track "Where Is Our Love Song" along with four of her siblings. In 2022, she attended the House Full of Toys Benefit Concert where she sang "The Christmas Song" with her dad and younger sister Nyah. Zaiah also shared an adorable moment with her sister at the event, reportedly dancing with her to their dad's holiday song "One Little Christmas Tree."
Nyah Morris
Stevie Wonder's ninth child is Nyah Morris, his second kid with Tomeeka Bracy, born in 2014. Before her birth, rumors began circulating that Wonder, then 64 years old, was expecting triplets. The Grammy award-winning musician squashed the rumors during his appearance on "The View," poking fun at his whopping amount of children. "Whoopi, it's so hard for me these days," he told host Whoopi Goldberg (via the Los Angeles Times). "That's why I'm going on the road. I've got how many — 22 kids? No, actually it's not true." He also explained the meaning behind her name, which is "purpose." The name comes from one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which is an annual celebration of African American culture.
Nyah was also one of Wonder's five children whose vocals feature on his 2020 "Where Is Our Love Song" track. Perhaps this means she'll follow in the footsteps of her famous dad and pursue a career in music.