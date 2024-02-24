The Hallmark Movie You Never Knew Days Of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn Starred In

While soap star Drake Hogestyn doesn't have a ton of film and TV credits under his belt, he's certainly become a legend playing man-of-action John Black on "Days of Our Lives" since 1986. He's pretty much made a career out of playing the character not only on the mothership show, but also in some spinoff TV movies including "Night Sins" (1993), among others. Beyond soaps, he's appeared in a few other projects, including the cult classic sci-fi series "Otherworld" in 1985 and "Criminal Minds" in 2018.

In 2020, he joined the ranks of soap stars who've appeared in Hallmark films when he played Benjamin Reilly, the father of main character Meg Reilly (Alicia Witt), in "Christmas Tree Lane." Meg works in and has deep ties to a small community in Denver, Colorado, mainly on a street that's the eponymous film title. Along the way, she encounters Nate Williams (Andrew Walker), an architect who is inspired by the nostalgic atmosphere of the borough. But when developers plan to raze the area and install high-rise buildings in its place, Meg must organize all of the neighborhood businesses to stand up and fight for their home turf. However, it turns out that the firm Nate works for and that his father runs is behind the gentrification proceedings, and he must figure out how to turn things around and help Meg.

While Hogestyn is mainly in a supporting role here, his presence brings gravitas to an already excellent production.