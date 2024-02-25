What We Know About Anderson Cooper's Long-Lost Half-Brother, Christopher Stokowski

Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper is the younger son of Gloria Vanderbilt and her fourth husband, Wyatt Emory Cooper. Through his mother's side of the family, Cooper has four siblings: his older brother Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, and two older half-brothers, Leopold Stanislaus "Stan" Stokowski and Christopher Stokowski. In addition to having a famous mother, Stan and Christopher have a famous father, Vanderbilt's third husband, orchestral conductor Leopold Stokowski.

Although Christopher was 15 years older than Cooper, the two reportedly had a close relationship. The two half-siblings also shared common ground in that their fathers died within a year of each other. Christopher's father died in 1977. Tragically, when Cooper was 10 years old in 1978, his father died during heart surgery.

Christopher also had a tight bond with his mom. "She was his best friend. They were a really loving family," April Sandmeyer, Christopher's ex-fiancée, informed Page Six. As a kid, Christopher was reportedly introverted. As an adult, he was uncomfortable with having two well-known parents. While he and Stan followed in their father's footsteps and pursued careers in music, Christopher used a pseudonym so he wouldn't rely on the Stokowski name for success. He also delighted in creating art, although he declined to attach his well-known name to these works. Three years before his father died, Christopher embarked on a relationship with Sandmeyer. By 1978, the couple were engaged, but turmoil within Christopher's family led to their breakup. Christopher was heartbroken, and he became estranged from his family until 2016.