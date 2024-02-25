A Look Back At Jennifer Hudson's Time On American Idol

"American Idol" is known for finding some of the biggest names in the music industry today, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks. Unlike those alums, Jennifer Hudson didn't win big on season three, despite much support from the judges, fans, and her fellow contestants. Former judge Paula Abdul still hears about Hudson's shock elimination to this day, as she explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in March 2023.

"Oh my goodness, that was a moment," Abdul exclaimed. "When you were eliminated, it was like the whole world was pissed. That's true! I'm sure they come up to you, I mean, people still talk to me about it, 'God, that night Jennifer Hudson was eliminated.' I go, 'I know!'"

Many viewers of "American Idol" had their own idea as to what led to Hudson being eliminated, including racist voters, and even a power outage that prevented people from getting their votes in. As disappointed as Hudson was to be sent home, she wasn't too concerned with the details. She told MTV in 2004, "Nobody knows what really happened, but I feel like whatever it is, it was meant to be. Right now, everybody's just trying to make sense of all this, so there's a lot of stuff thrown out there. But I don't think we'll ever know."