Alison Sweeney And Dave Sanov's Y2K Wedding Was Just Like A Hallmark Movie

Alison Sweeney delighted fans when she starred alongside Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser in the "Wedding Veil" trilogy on Hallmark, but the "Christmas at Holly Lodge" actor's real-life wedding rivaled any fairytale the network could dream up. Sweeney and her husband Dave Sanov tied the knot on July 8, 2000, with a sweet ceremony that had a nod to their origins. Sweeney and Sanov first met as children through their parents, since Sweeney's mom and Sanov's dad are both trained violinists who have worked on the same projects, such as feature-film soundtracks. The couple reconnected as adults and fell in love. During an appearance on ET in 2020 with Matt Cohen, Sweeney watched a clip of their parents playing a violin duet during the ceremony at their wedding.

"It was such a special moment then, and to celebrate it now is just incredible," she said while tearing up at the memory. "Those two violins are how Dave and I met, and [now] we have two beautiful children and we've been married 20 years."

Cohen showed Sweeney some other clips from her wedding, including one of Sanov and herself right after they tied the knot. Sweeney appeared to be in a state of newlywed bliss, while Sanov joked that he didn't know how the ring worked yet. Maybe he didn't know then, but it seems the couple has figured out how to make it work in the years since.