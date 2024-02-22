General Hospital: What We Know About The Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Against ABC

The drama behind the scenes at ABC and "General Hospital" continues to roll on like a real-life soap opera. In November 2021, both Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher — who played Jason Morgan and Jasper "Jax" Jacks respectively on the sudser — were fired because they would not follow the network's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. On November 23, 2021, Burton posted a video message for his fans on Instagram in which he stated that people shouldn't lose their jobs over such a matter and that it was "about personal freedom."

Rademacher, however, chose to sue ABC over it and ultimately lost the lawsuit in June 2023. In January 2024, he lobbed harsh claims against ABC in an Instagram post explaining that according to correspondence of the powers that be at ABC, found during the discovery process, he was fired for his personal political views and the mandate debacle was just an excuse to get rid of him.

According to Variety, two crew members — the construction and special effects father-and-son team of James Wahl and Timothy Wahl — had also been let go in 2021 for similarly refusing to comply with the mandate, and filed a lawsuit against ABC. The network motioned to have the case dismissed, but on February 20, 2024, Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch threw out the motion. The parties will be determining a court date in March.