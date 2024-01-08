Ingo Rademacher Lobs Harsh Claims Against General Hospital Amid Steve Burton's Return

The year 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting time for "General Hospital" fans. On the heels of its 60th anniversary primetime special, "General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling," came the exciting news that Steve Burton would return to play Jason Morgan again. Burton had been fired in 2021 for not complying with the show's COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Another beloved actor, Ingo Rademacher — who played Jasper "Jax" Jacks since 1996 — was also fired in 2021 for the same reason. However, he took it one step further by filing a lawsuit against ABC, which was denied by a judge in June 2023. Rademacher has since filed an appeal. In November 2022, ABC got rid of the mandate, and now that Burton's returning, fans wondered if Rademacher would as well.

However, it may not be that easy as the actor claimed his firing wasn't because of the vaccine debacle but rather his outspoken opinions. On January 5, he posted a video on Instagram, captioning it, "I think it's time to set the record straight on a few things about my lawsuit against ABC Disney, which is now in appeals." He congratulated Burton and addressed fan concern that he could also return if he had not filed the lawsuit. Instead, he boldly stated, "What we found out during discovery is that they were trying to figure out a way to fire me (without getting sued) because they didn't like my political and social views."