Meet LL Cool J's Stunning Daughters

LL Cool J and his wife Simone I. Smith are parents to four children; their eldest is their son Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, who was born in 1989, and they would later have three daughters: Italia Anita Marie Smith, Samaria Leah Smith, and Nina-Symone Smith. This is a beautiful family, both genetically blessed and exceptionally talented. They are also fortunate to have their parents' support and encouragement.

"You need the right type of fuel, you got to put the right fuel in your kids. You got to put a battery in their back, make them believe," LL Cool J told Entertainment Tonight. In the same interview, he also discussed how he has instilled a good work ethic in his children. "If a task is once begun, never leave it till it's done. Be thy labor great or small. Do it well or not at all. That's the mantra I grew up with," he said. "I pass that on to my kids."

The "I'm Bad" musician has worked hard to ensure his children found their way without forgoing his passions. "I love them, and I'm happy for them, and I want to be supportive of them in every way, but it's important to me that I always go after my dreams," he said in an interview with People in 2024. "I don't think we should miss out on our own dreams. Know what I'm saying?" Meet LL Cool J's three stunning daughters and how he parented them.