Where Do Jon And Kate Gosselin Stand Now, Years After Their Messy Divorce?

The following article mentions child abuse allegations and mental health struggles.

For three years, "Jon & Kate Plus 8" was part of the national fascination with mega-families. Jon and Kate Gosselin beat the reproductive odds by having twin daughters Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah in 2004. While it was fun to see how the couple managed grocery shopping, dentist visits, and family outings without losing either their minds or one of the kids, the tension between the Gosselin parents made for squirm-inducing viewing.

Finally, in 2009, Jon and Kate divorced. While the split was blamed in part on the stress of fame, Kate told People Jon had also begun acting like a single guy, buying pricey vehicles for himself and maintaining a separate social life. "The weirdest thing is that overnight he became a different person," she claimed. Jon has denied cheating during their marriage but has said he felt like Kate's business partner and was expected to behave a certain way. What followed was a contentious court battle that ended in Kate's receiving custody of all eight children. Despite the ruling, sextuplets Collin and Hannah opted to live with their father several years later, fracturing the family still further.

Fifteen years after their marriage ended, the Gosselin parents are busy living their separate best lives. Unlike some split celeb couples, they don't reunite for family holidays, birthdays, or graduations — and it doesn't look like they ever will.