Meet Christina Aguilera's Two Kids, Max And Summer

Christina Aguilera strives to ensure that her two children, Max Liron Bratman and Summer Rain Rutler, don't have to live through the same traumatic experiences she did. In a 2021 Health interview, Aguilera opened up about her trauma from her child actor days. The "Genie In A Bottle" songstress shared that she started acting when she was seven and was guilt-tripped into working her very hardest to feel like she was doing enough. The emotional scars from those times led her to feel tremendous guilt whenever she took any time away from her craft.

Aguilera also admitted that she grew overly competitive in her childhood days because she was consistently compared to her young peers. Once Aguilera fully accepted that her childhood was toxic, she made a promise to herself when it came to her own approach to parenting, which she shared with Today in 2015. "It's very important to me to provide them with an environment to feel safe and loved. I want to give my children the gift of loving music without having to use it as an escape like I had to," she said.

The "Lady Marmalade" hitmaker also explained that she wanted to remain financially independent throughout her life so that she and her kids wouldn't have to rely on an abusive man to support them. Aguilera noted that mothers often devote 100% of themselves to their children and forget they can't pour from an empty cup. She encouraged these moms to prioritize little acts of self-care that would help them get through the more difficult days of parenthood with reduced mental strain. It certainly seems like her boys are thriving as a result.