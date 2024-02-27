Mariah Carey's Kids Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Dad Nick Cannon Fathering More Children

At the time of publication, the eldest Cannon twins are 12 years old, so there is quite an age gap between Moroccan and Monroe and the rest of their siblings. While mother Mariah Carey doesn't seem interested in having more children, dad Nick Cannon embraces his controversially big bloodline. This was cause for concern for Moroccan and Monroe, who expressed this to Cannon.

During an intimate conversation with relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman in June 2023, the actor shared that his oldest twins questioned his parenting choices, asking, "Well, what about me?" Cannon explained to them that they were special to him due to being his firstborn children, saying, "You find something that [they] can have that's just theirs. Every child wants that."

Though Cannon's ex-wife certainly hasn't stood in the way of efforts to blend his family, Carey doesn't seem to want any part of the occasional parenting drama that arises when navigating his many households. A source close to the musician made this clear in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2022: "Mariah doesn't keep up with Nick's babies and baby mamas. There's too many to keep up with! She's happy for him and wishes him the best." Thankfully, her kids have gotten much more accustomed to their big, blended family.