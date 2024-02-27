Mariah Carey's Kids Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Dad Nick Cannon Fathering More Children
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's marriage may have soured in 2014, but the exes successfully co-parent their twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. Born on April 30, 2011, the twins have been in the public eye since their birth due to their famous parents. In recent years, they have been in the spotlight for different reasons, as the older siblings of Cannon's staggering ten additional children.
Since his split from Carey, the "Drumline" star has welcomed Golden, Rise, Powerful, twins Zion and Zillion, Beautiful, Legendary, Onyx, Halo, and late son Zen, who died in December 2021 after a brain cancer diagnosis. While Cannon's baby boom after his divorce has been the subject of intense debate, he has expressed love for all of his children. However, the comedian has admitted that the twins he shares with Carey had a heartbreaking reaction to his rapidly growing brood, with the eldest Cannons asking about where they stood with their father.
Moroccan and Monroe wondered where they would fit in
At the time of publication, the eldest Cannon twins are 12 years old, so there is quite an age gap between Moroccan and Monroe and the rest of their siblings. While mother Mariah Carey doesn't seem interested in having more children, dad Nick Cannon embraces his controversially big bloodline. This was cause for concern for Moroccan and Monroe, who expressed this to Cannon.
During an intimate conversation with relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman in June 2023, the actor shared that his oldest twins questioned his parenting choices, asking, "Well, what about me?" Cannon explained to them that they were special to him due to being his firstborn children, saying, "You find something that [they] can have that's just theirs. Every child wants that."
Though Cannon's ex-wife certainly hasn't stood in the way of efforts to blend his family, Carey doesn't seem to want any part of the occasional parenting drama that arises when navigating his many households. A source close to the musician made this clear in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2022: "Mariah doesn't keep up with Nick's babies and baby mamas. There's too many to keep up with! She's happy for him and wishes him the best." Thankfully, her kids have gotten much more accustomed to their big, blended family.
The eldest Cannon children are now growing closer to their siblings
Though Nick Cannon has confessed that he has yet to have all of his children together at the same time, this has not stopped twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon from accepting their brothers and sisters. When speaking on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast in April 2023 the TV host shared, "At this point, they enjoy it. They have fun, and they're the oldest."
Moroccan and Monroe live a very different life with their mom, Mariah Carey. She updated her fans in September 2023 on Instagram with news of their new pet kittens. It even seems that the pair has been bitten by the music bug. Moroccan joined his mother on stage during a November 2023 performance to show off his rap skills. That same month, Monroe and Carey sang alongside each other for a duet. It seems the twins have a plethora of interests that they can teach their younger siblings in the years to come.