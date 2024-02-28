What Rachel McAdams Has Said About Being A Mother Of Two
Rachel McAdams became her generation's sweetheart thanks to her breakout roles as Regina George in "Mean Girls," and Allie Hamilton in "The Notebook." But at home, she's just your typical mom to two energetic kids who probably make her run around just as much as Ryan Gosling's character Noah did in the latter film.
McAdams shares two children with her partner, Jamie Linden. She gave birth to her son in 2018 and her daughter in 2020, but has never specified their birthdates, said their names, or shared photos of them — though that's probably because she's one of the few Hollywood stars who doesn't have social media. She has been very careful not to share many details about her family life with the press.
And that's exactly what McAdams has managed to do: so much so that fans don't know very much about her children and her life at home. However, the mother-of-two has spoken out about how motherhood has changed her in ways that she wouldn't have otherwise expected, both emotionally and physically.
Rachel McAdams on privacy, being a milking machine, and wearing latex underwear
Fans don't know much about Rachel McAdams' two children since the Hollywood star is such a private person. It took her a long time to simply confirm she had welcomed a child with her partner, Jamie Linden. But becoming a mother has made McAdams value her family's privacy even more. In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2018, she spoke about wanting to give her son a life that didn't involve cameras and red-carpet appearances, noting, "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't. But I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there's something delightful about them."
McAdams also touched on how becoming a mom has changed her in a physical sense during an interview with Bustle in April 2023. She told the publication that she was still breastfeeding and felt like a "milking machine" and that she was also wearing latex underwear during the photoshoot. "This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world. It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone," the actor explained.
McAdams also admitted that becoming a mom changed the way she went to work, too.
Rachel McAdams wouldn't have it any other way
Rachel McAdams admitted in a December 2023 interview with Variety that becoming a mom was also a game changer for her at work. The star said that working on the set of her film, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" was a positive experience because it was so mom-friendly. As she explained, "Everyone understood me having to send breast milk down the road in a van all day long."
While mom guilt is something that a lot of new mothers grapple with, McAdams told the publication that she feels "very lucky" to be in a position that allows her to spend a lot of quality time with her kids. Now, McAdams hasn't made any comments about whether or not she feels like her family is complete with her two children, or if she plans on having a third child in the future. If she does become pregnant again in the future, there's a good chance that her fans won't find out about it until maybe a year after it happens.