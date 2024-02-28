What Rachel McAdams Has Said About Being A Mother Of Two

Rachel McAdams became her generation's sweetheart thanks to her breakout roles as Regina George in "Mean Girls," and Allie Hamilton in "The Notebook." But at home, she's just your typical mom to two energetic kids who probably make her run around just as much as Ryan Gosling's character Noah did in the latter film.

McAdams shares two children with her partner, Jamie Linden. She gave birth to her son in 2018 and her daughter in 2020, but has never specified their birthdates, said their names, or shared photos of them — though that's probably because she's one of the few Hollywood stars who doesn't have social media. She has been very careful not to share many details about her family life with the press.

And that's exactly what McAdams has managed to do: so much so that fans don't know very much about her children and her life at home. However, the mother-of-two has spoken out about how motherhood has changed her in ways that she wouldn't have otherwise expected, both emotionally and physically.