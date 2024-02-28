The Dark Side Of Jodie Foster's Life As A Child Actor

Jodie Foster's Hollywood career began at age three when she appeared in her first Coppertone commercial. Practically working all her life, Foster landed her first movie role in the 1972 Disney film "Napoleon and Samantha." This particular gig saw Foster in a terrifying situation, having been picked up and shaken around by a lion on set. Making matters worse, most of the people who witnessed the near-attack ran away as the moment was taking place. Thankfully, she was rescued by the lion trainer, though this was likely Foster's introduction to the dark side of life as a child actor.

One of her next performances, "Taxi Driver," saw her portraying a much more serious role as a teenage prostitute. This was highly uncomfortable for Foster, who was just 12 when the movie was filmed in 1975. The movie starred Robert De Niro and was directed by Martin Scorsese, who would awkwardly have to produce the scenes between the two. While this ordeal was difficult, it would not be the last time Foster faced a difficult time as a young star.