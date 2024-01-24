The Coppertone Commercial That Gave Jodie Foster Her Acting Start

The life of a child actor is no walk in the park, but for Oscar winner Jodie Foster, booking roles at such a young age wasn't the most challenging time in her career. For her, becoming a teenager and growing into an adult while also continually booking roles was the most difficult part of being up in the public eye. In an interview with W Magazine, Foster opened up about aging in Hollywood.

"The biggest transition was going from being a young person to college and then becoming an adult actor," she recalled. "The work that I did between 16 and 22 — that is the most awkward place. But my mom just kept telling me, 'By the time you're 40, you'll never work again, so you should work as much as you can now because by the time you're 40, you'll be over.'"

Despite having a hard time finding her footing in her late teens and early twenties, Foster disputes her mom's advice, explaining that in 2024, she'll be the busiest she's ever been. Now that she's older, Foster says, "At 60, you suddenly realize you don't care about all the things that you cared about in your fifties. You get to support other people because you know it's not your time. There's something about being the wise one in the room that it's just so much more fun."