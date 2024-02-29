What Marc Daly And Kenya Moore's Relationship With Their Daughter Is Like After Their Split

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's relationship was a rollercoaster ride, some of which played out on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The former couple married in a private ceremony in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, in 2018. Sadly, their growing family was not enough to keep the pair together, with them initially announcing their separation in 2019 before Kenya briefly gave her marriage a second chance in 2020. Moore filed for divorce in May 2021, though it wasn't finalized until 2024. Daly and Moore now share a complex co-parenting structure, each having a very different relationship with Brooklyn.

Daly is said to still live in New York, while Moore and Brooklyn reside in Atlanta. With their long distance parenting arrangement, Moore has accused Daly of being an absent father. In July 2023, the haircare line entrepreneur said in court documents that Daly had only seen their daughter twice in person in two years and sporadically Facetimes Brooklyn, suggesting that their relationship is not the greatest.