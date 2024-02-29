What Marc Daly And Kenya Moore's Relationship With Their Daughter Is Like After Their Split
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's relationship was a rollercoaster ride, some of which played out on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The former couple married in a private ceremony in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, in 2018. Sadly, their growing family was not enough to keep the pair together, with them initially announcing their separation in 2019 before Kenya briefly gave her marriage a second chance in 2020. Moore filed for divorce in May 2021, though it wasn't finalized until 2024. Daly and Moore now share a complex co-parenting structure, each having a very different relationship with Brooklyn.
Daly is said to still live in New York, while Moore and Brooklyn reside in Atlanta. With their long distance parenting arrangement, Moore has accused Daly of being an absent father. In July 2023, the haircare line entrepreneur said in court documents that Daly had only seen their daughter twice in person in two years and sporadically Facetimes Brooklyn, suggesting that their relationship is not the greatest.
Kenya Moore claims Marc Daly hasn't made an effort to see their daughter
In those July 2023 court filings, Marc Daly slammed Kenya Moore for interfering with his in-person visits with his daughter Brooklyn. However, Moore shot back, claiming that Daly frequently disregarded visits. In one instance, the 1993 Miss USA winner accused the restaurateur of failing to attend a Disney trip after she'd paid for him to join them. Moore says his not showing up left their young child disappointed. This was not the first time that Moore has called out Daly's lack of relationship with Brooklyn either.
During a September 2022 episode of the "RHOA: After Show," Moore made another grim revelation about Daly and Brooklyn's relationship. The reality star shared, "I take care of Brooklyn full time, and it's been ... Before last month, it was six months before he saw her." While it is unfortunate that Daly and Brooklyn's relationship isn't the strongest, Moore's relationship with their daughter is solid.
Moore has sole custody of Brooklyn
Kenya Moore and Brooklyn have an impeccable bond that has been seen several times on television and social media. Brooklyn made her TV debut in a May 2019 episode of "The Real." The touching moment drew tears from Loni Love, who shared how happy she was for Moore, considering her documented fertility journey. Brooklyn has also become a welcome guest on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," with several of her birthday parties being filmed for the series, including her adorable tea party-themed third party. The two attended "The Little Mermaid" world premiere in May 2023 and Brooklyn's lavish fifth birthday party in November 2023.
In February 2024, Moore gave another update on Daly's connection to their daughter. While speaking with The Big Tigger Morning Show, Moore shared, "There isn't really any co-parenting because there really hasn't been any visitation — not zero, but very few." Hopefully, Daly can restore his relationship with his daughter soon.