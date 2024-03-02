Why Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Don't Want To Leave Their Kids Any Money
Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created a beautiful and growing family. The couple first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in the late 1990s but only started dating years later, in 2012. Before tying the knot in July 2015, they welcomed a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher in 2014. Their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, arrived in 2016. Though they live their lives in the spotlight, Kutcher and Kunis don't share photos of their children on their public social media profiles. It seems the couple is trying to provide their children with a more "normal" childhood out of the spotlight. They've also taken extreme steps to keep them away from the privileges often associated with nepotism.
Even with Kutcher's reported net worth of $200 million and Kunis having an estimated worth of $75 million, they don't plan on wasting it. This includes keeping their money away from their children. During an August 2016 interview with the "Kyle and Jackie O Show" (via UPI), Kunis expounded on this decision, which stems from both she and Kutcher being raised poor and working hard to amass their current assets. She explained, "It's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that 'Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor. You are not rich. You are very poor. You have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.'" Even with this mindset, the couple is going to extreme lengths to ensure their children understand this as they grow up.
Kutcher and Kunis refuse to raise spoiled children
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis live an insanely lavish life. Their multi-million dollar real estate portfolio includes a $14 million Hidden Valley mansion and $3.64 million Hollywood Hills property. Still, the couple refuses to raise entitled children, which is the reason they have decided against leaving them a penny of their hard-earned money. Kutcher joined Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2018, where he shared, "My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it. I'm not setting up a trust for them. We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."
While Kutcher doesn't believe in handing his children a large lump sum of money, he did admit during the podcast episode that he would be happy to invest in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Kutcher and Kunis are not alone in their ideology. Multiple celebrities have spoken out about not leaving their kids a large fortune. Actor Jackie Chan famously told a Chinese media outlet in 2011, "If he is capable, he can make his own money."
The couple didn't buy Christmas gifts when their children were much younger
Another big step that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have taken is refraining from purchasing their children holiday gifts in the past. In October 2017, while on the press run for "A Bad Moms Christmas," Kunis revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they've elected not to buy the kids Christmas gifts while the children were still babies, explaining, "So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter." While this decision may not be directly tied to their intention of not leaving substantial trust funds for their children, it's certainly an indication of the couple's practical approach to managing their finances.
In between holidays, another way that Kutcher and Kunis plan to instill normalcy into their children is through regular visits to the library. Even with multiple homes to oversee and two young children, the pair has still decided against hiring nannies, another common Hollywood family luxury that their children will not experience. Some may not agree with this way of living as a rich person, though Kutcher and Kunis seem to be doing a great job in their parenting.