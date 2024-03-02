Why Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Don't Want To Leave Their Kids Any Money

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created a beautiful and growing family. The couple first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in the late 1990s but only started dating years later, in 2012. Before tying the knot in July 2015, they welcomed a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher in 2014. Their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, arrived in 2016. Though they live their lives in the spotlight, Kutcher and Kunis don't share photos of their children on their public social media profiles. It seems the couple is trying to provide their children with a more "normal" childhood out of the spotlight. They've also taken extreme steps to keep them away from the privileges often associated with nepotism.

Even with Kutcher's reported net worth of $200 million and Kunis having an estimated worth of $75 million, they don't plan on wasting it. This includes keeping their money away from their children. During an August 2016 interview with the "Kyle and Jackie O Show" (via UPI), Kunis expounded on this decision, which stems from both she and Kutcher being raised poor and working hard to amass their current assets. She explained, "It's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that 'Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor. You are not rich. You are very poor. You have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.'" Even with this mindset, the couple is going to extreme lengths to ensure their children understand this as they grow up.