What To Know About Allstate Mayhem Commercial Actor, Dean Winters

You may not fully recognize Dean Winters without scrapes and bandages covering his pretty face, or disheveled locks spiking up as he wreaks havoc on everyday situations. With them, he's Mayhem, the black-suited character featured in a host of commercials for the insurance company Allstate. After initially turning down the role multiple times, Winters made his ad debut in 2010 and has filmed more than 100 commercials for the brand in the years since.

But you won't just see the actor in 15- or 30-second increments — the native New Yorker also has a prolific career in both TV and film. He starred in "Oz," "Rescue Me," "30 Rock," and has had recurring roles in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Girls5Eva," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." On the big screen, "John Wick" and "P.S. I Love You" are included on his resume.

Here's what you need to know about some of those credits: In one, he has strong family ties and a lack of wardrobe. For two of them, a mean-girl mentor was involved.