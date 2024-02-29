Pamela Anderson's Claim About An Unsavory Experience With Tim Allen On The Home Improvement Set

While Tim Allen maintained that the flashing incident on the set of "Home Improvement" was fabricated, Pamela Anderson, who's been impressively open about her sad and tragic life, stands by her story. However, in a January 2023 interview with Variety, she didn't express any ill will towards her former co-star for his actions. In fact, the blonde bombshell even defended Allen, noting, "Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions."

She also acknowledged, "Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world." The "Toy Story" star may have outright denied committing such a wildly lewd act but it wasn't the only time in his career that Allen was slammed for being inappropriate on set. Actor Casey Wilson called him out for being extremely difficult to work with on the Disney+ sequel "The Santa Clauses."

She described it as "the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever" and Allen as "so f**king rude" during a December 2023 episode of her "B***h Sesh" podcast (via Hollywood Life). Nevertheless, Anderson has moved on from the experience to bigger and better things.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).