Pamela Anderson's Claim About An Unsavory Experience With Tim Allen On The Home Improvement Set
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Actor and model Pamela Anderson has had a stunning transformation in the public eye. She first captured hearts as a Playboy model, covering the magazine in October 1989 before Anderson was ever on television. One of her earliest roles was as Lisa in the hit sitcom, "Home Improvement," when the show debuted in 1991. Anderson remained on the series for the initial two seasons before leaving to join "Baywatch" in 1992 as its third season took off. Unfortunately, before her "Home Improvement" exit, the newcomer had a tough moment with the show's leading man, Tim Allen.
In Anderson's January 2023 memoir, "Love, Pamela," she highlighted several times in which she experienced sexual abuse throughout her youth, which started with her being molested by a female babysitter as a kid. Another traumatic assault occurred when Anderson was just 12, with a third by her high school boyfriend and his friends following soon after. Sadly, even after Anderson entered adulthood and made her show business dreams come true, she was once again subjected to an extremely inappropriate moment with Allen — right at the beginning of her career.
She alleges that Tim Allen flashed her
Pamela Anderson was just 23 years old when she landed her first big gig on "Home Improvement." What should have been a hugely exciting moment for the young actor was made unsettling when Tim Allen allegedly exposed his penis to her. In "Love, Pamela," Anderson explained that the moment occurred during her first day of filming just as she was leaving her dressing room. "Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," an excerpt published by Variety read.
Allen did not waste any time denying these allegations, firmly telling the outlet, "It never happened. I would never do such a thing." The controversial star went on to work on numerous other projects since this alleged indecent occurred, so it doesn't seem to have impacted his career, while Anderson notably doesn't harbor any hard feelings about it either.
Anderson defended Allen following her revelation
While Tim Allen maintained that the flashing incident on the set of "Home Improvement" was fabricated, Pamela Anderson, who's been impressively open about her sad and tragic life, stands by her story. However, in a January 2023 interview with Variety, she didn't express any ill will towards her former co-star for his actions. In fact, the blonde bombshell even defended Allen, noting, "Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions."
She also acknowledged, "Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world." The "Toy Story" star may have outright denied committing such a wildly lewd act but it wasn't the only time in his career that Allen was slammed for being inappropriate on set. Actor Casey Wilson called him out for being extremely difficult to work with on the Disney+ sequel "The Santa Clauses."
She described it as "the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever" and Allen as "so f**king rude" during a December 2023 episode of her "B***h Sesh" podcast (via Hollywood Life). Nevertheless, Anderson has moved on from the experience to bigger and better things.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).