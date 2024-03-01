Prince Harry Used To Party In A Secret Club Safe From Prying Eyes

Before Prince Harry became the Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle's husband, and the family man he is today, he was one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. Actually, make that an eligible bachelor who loved to party so much that he used to go to a secret club just to avoid prying eyes.

Then again, Harry's love for parting goes way back. The fun times he had in Las Vegas back in 2012 have been well documented by the press, along with all of the times that he looked like he was enjoying the time of his life thanks to London's vibrant club scene. And who can forget when Harry partied in Croatia and jumped into a pool after a night of raving, right? Harry told ABC News in an interview in 2013 that he always sees and reads what the papers write about him and his personal life. He said, "I don't think there's any such a thing as a private life anymore," and added, " Every mobile phone has a camera on it now."

And because the cameras always happened to be there every time he stumbled out of a club during the wee hours of the morning, Prince Harry did a lot of his partying at a club that was off the map — so much so that even Google Maps wouldn't be able to find it.