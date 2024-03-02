What We Know About Luke Grimes' Relationship With Bianca Rodrigues

Luke Grimes has become one of the most talked-about actors since his breakout role in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series. Grimes has also starred in various other films, including "American Sniper" and "Happiness for Beginners," but Grimes' role as Kayce Dutton in the hit Paramount series "Yellowstone" made him a household name. He gained acclaim for the show alongside his TV dad, Kevin Costner. He's even ventured into the world of music, releasing his debut album "Pain Pills or Pews" in 2023.

While Grimes' career was taking off, he also met the love of his life. The "Yellowstone" actor is married to Bianca Rodrigues, and the couple tied the knot in November 2018. Originally hailing from Brazil, Rodrigues is a model by trade, and showcases her talent frequently on her social media. After getting married, the couple traveled together in their Airstream trailer before deciding to put down roots in Montana. Grimes told Country Living, "I told my wife, 'If you see a place you like, we can think about moving there.' As soon as we parked in Montana, she said, 'This place, obviously.'" Now, with the backdrop consisting of stellar sunsets, Grimes and Rodrigues are enjoying married life while supporting each other's dreams.