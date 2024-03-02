What We Know About Luke Grimes' Relationship With Bianca Rodrigues
Luke Grimes has become one of the most talked-about actors since his breakout role in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series. Grimes has also starred in various other films, including "American Sniper" and "Happiness for Beginners," but Grimes' role as Kayce Dutton in the hit Paramount series "Yellowstone" made him a household name. He gained acclaim for the show alongside his TV dad, Kevin Costner. He's even ventured into the world of music, releasing his debut album "Pain Pills or Pews" in 2023.
While Grimes' career was taking off, he also met the love of his life. The "Yellowstone" actor is married to Bianca Rodrigues, and the couple tied the knot in November 2018. Originally hailing from Brazil, Rodrigues is a model by trade, and showcases her talent frequently on her social media. After getting married, the couple traveled together in their Airstream trailer before deciding to put down roots in Montana. Grimes told Country Living, "I told my wife, 'If you see a place you like, we can think about moving there.' As soon as we parked in Montana, she said, 'This place, obviously.'" Now, with the backdrop consisting of stellar sunsets, Grimes and Rodrigues are enjoying married life while supporting each other's dreams.
Rodrigues and Grimes share a love of country music
During the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many actors and performers had to pivot and find a way to make a living while the industry was put on hold. For "The Magnificent Seven" actor Luke Grimes, that switch looked like a career change from TV and film star to up-and-coming country musician. Grimes released his debut single, "No Horse To Ride" in December 2022, with his first full-length album following in the fall of 2023. For Grimes' wife Bianca Rodrigues, his venture into music is delightful, as she's also an avid country music fan.
Rodrigues joined Grimes for his debut at the Stagecoach Festival, and Grimes even shared a photo of the two of them during his performance. The couple also bonded over their shared love of country singer Colter Wall, whom Rodrigues finally got to meet in 2021. She posted a picture with the singer on Instagram, exclaiming, "Got the chance to meet one of my favorite musicians, and he also happens to be an amazing and down to earth guy!"
Grimes and Rodrigues have immense love for one another
While Kayce Dutton has experienced his fair share of family drama on Paramount's "Yellowstone," married life for portrayer Luke Grimes couldn't be more different. Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues keep their personal lives fairly private, but what they do decide to share with the world shows that they are madly in love.
Their shared love of cats, country music, and "The Office" has culminated into a lasting relationship. Rodrigues posted a sweet tribute to Grimes on Instagram for their anniversary in November 2021, writing, "I'm so lucky to have you in my life. Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo."
The love and respect for one another go both ways, as Grimes detailed in a rare interview with USA Today about his married life with Rodrigues. "I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death," he said. "We'll be together forever. There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."