Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton's Ex-Boyfriend, Dead At 45
English financier Thomas Kingston has died at 45 years old, Buckingham Palace has announced. He was found dead on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was at a home in Gloucestershire and according to The Independent, the cause of death is currently unknown but isn't believed to have been anything suspicious.
Thomas Kingston was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Lady Gabriella Windsor), the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He was also previously in a relationship with Pippa Middleton.
A statement from Lady Gabriella, Thomas' parents Martin Kingston and Jill Kingston, and Thomas' sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, said, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing" (via Daily Mail).
Thomas joined the royal family officially in 2019
Thomas Kingston was part of the royal family by marriage — Lady Gabriella Kingston's father, Prince Michael of Kent, and the late Queen Elizabeth II were first cousins. According to the Daily Mail, following the announcement of Thomas' death, a statement from Buckingham Palace was shared: "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
Thomas and Lady Gabriella got married in May 2019 at St. George's Chapel — the go-to royal wedding destination on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Thomas' ex-girlfriend Pippa Middleton also has a royal connection through her sister Kate Middleton — whose official title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Thomas and Pippa were friendly following their relationship. For example, People reported that Thomas and Gabriella were guests at the wedding of Pippa and her husband, James Matthews.
Surely there will be more news to come about this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with Kingston's family at this time.