Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton's Ex-Boyfriend, Dead At 45

English financier Thomas Kingston has died at 45 years old, Buckingham Palace has announced. He was found dead on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was at a home in Gloucestershire and according to The Independent, the cause of death is currently unknown but isn't believed to have been anything suspicious.

Thomas Kingston was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Lady Gabriella Windsor), the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He was also previously in a relationship with Pippa Middleton.

A statement from Lady Gabriella, Thomas' parents Martin Kingston and Jill Kingston, and Thomas' sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, said, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing" (via Daily Mail).