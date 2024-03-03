What Being A Protective 'Girl Dad' Has Taught Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren share two children: daughter Sam Woods, born in 2007, and son Charlie Woods, born in 2009. While filming an episode of his show "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons" for Golf Digest, Tiger talked about his children. When the episode's guest Jada Pinkett Smith asked what he's learned from Sam, Tiger said, "What has my daughter taught me?" After a beat, he said, "I don't like boys," and the two laughed.

"She's such my, daddy's little girl," Tiger added. "I love it." He also said that Sam had helped him with his patience, "But I don't ever want her to leave home." Smith understood that feeling, as she has kids of her own.

The day after that episode was filmed, Tiger was involved in a very serious roll-over car crash. His role as a father was beneficial for him, with an insider telling People, "Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery." They also said the pro-golfer "lives for" his kids.