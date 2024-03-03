What Being A Protective 'Girl Dad' Has Taught Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren share two children: daughter Sam Woods, born in 2007, and son Charlie Woods, born in 2009. While filming an episode of his show "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons" for Golf Digest, Tiger talked about his children. When the episode's guest Jada Pinkett Smith asked what he's learned from Sam, Tiger said, "What has my daughter taught me?" After a beat, he said, "I don't like boys," and the two laughed.
"She's such my, daddy's little girl," Tiger added. "I love it." He also said that Sam had helped him with his patience, "But I don't ever want her to leave home." Smith understood that feeling, as she has kids of her own.
The day after that episode was filmed, Tiger was involved in a very serious roll-over car crash. His role as a father was beneficial for him, with an insider telling People, "Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery." They also said the pro-golfer "lives for" his kids.
Sam presented her dad with an award and gave a heartfelt speech
In 2022, Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. At the big event, Sam Woods gave a speech for her father, and she brought Tiger to tears. She told the story of her birth, and how Tiger arrived at the hospital in Orlando just in time after flying from the U.S. Open playoff in Pittsburgh. Sam quipped, "He might have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all." The crowd (including Tiger) laughed and applauded at that.
Later in the speech, Sam said, "I realized while writing this speech that no matter what life throws our way, we somehow come out together and stronger. You know, train hard, fight easy." That was something her grandfather and Tiger's father used to say. Sam also mentioned Tiger's terrifying car crash and the injuries he sustained.
"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Sam said. "Now, not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter." After listing some of his other accolades and successes, Sam said Tiger was already a member of "the Dad Hall of Fame" before presenting him with the trophy. The father-daughter duo posed with his trophy and hugged.
At a tournament in December 2023, Charlie played and Sam was caddie
After Sam Woods' sweet speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony, Tiger Woods sniffled and seemed visibly choked up. Referring to fellow pro-golfer Steve Stricker, Tiger said, "Crap, I just lost a bet to Stricker I wouldn't cry" (via YouTube). Then, he thanked Sam and continued his speech.
For the Woods family, golf is a family business. Tiger, Sam, and Charlie Woods have all been on the green together, with different roles. In December 2023, Sam made her caddie debut for Tiger while he and Charlie played together in the PNC Championship. A video shared to Instagram showed Sam and Tiger, with many commenters thinking it was neat that they worked side by side.
Tiger enjoyed having his children with him at that tournament. He said, "For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me" (via PGA). It's likely that he, Sam, and Charlie will continue enjoying the game of golf together.