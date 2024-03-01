How HGTV's Hilary Farr Makes And Spends Her Millions

With all her success as an HGTV star, it's no wonder Hilary Farr has amassed significant wealth. When it comes to spending some of it, she's turned back to her roots in renovation, but this time, for herself. In 2022, Farr placed herself in the role of the client on "Love It or List It" and used her own skills as a designer to renovate the cottage she purchased in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The property was small, and when the renovations started, they found that the home's foundation had rotted away, so the entire house had to be rebuilt. Despite the obvious problems, Farr was infatuated from the moment she saw it. "I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn't look at anything else," she said during the episode (via HGTV). "I've always had big houses, and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller but fabulous space."

Among the many changes made to the house, Farr focused on making the space family-friendly and keeping the floor plan open so her grandchildren could run and play. She also added a pool to the backyard, hoping that the outdoor space would lend itself to entertaining and relaxing after a day hard at work. And for Farr, that's every day.