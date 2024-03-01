How HGTV's Hilary Farr Makes And Spends Her Millions
When it comes to the biggest stars on HGTV, Hilary Farr is one of the first names to come to mind. She has co-hosted one of the channel's hit series, "Love It or List It," opposite David Visentin for 19 seasons. She shows off her interior design skills as she renovates a client's house as David tries to convince the client to sell. In 2021, Farr ventured out independently and became the star of her solo renovation show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," making over uniquely challenging houses. However, renovation isn't the only way Farr keeps the bills paid.
At the start of her career, Farr pursued acting and even landed a surprising musical role as Betty Munroe in the 1975 cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show." She also appeared in the 1980 film "The Return" and even got to combine her two loves of acting and design in the Discovery+ original Christmas movie, "Designing Christmas." Spending her hard-earned wealth is all about interior design for Farr, especially when renovating her own cottage, perfect for hosting her closest family and friends.
Farr has made millions as a designer
In 2008, Hilary Farr and David Visentin began their journey as co-hosts on HGTV's "Love It or List It," drawing in viewers with their talent and banter. However, pursuing a career as an interior designer wasn't originally in the cards for Farr, but as she got older, the opportunity for this new career path opened up.
"It happened by chance," Farr explained in an interview with the Baltimore Media Blog. "I had moved a few times. Everyone loved my house in Los Angeles, so I decided to turn it into a business."
Now, Farr is the president and founder of her own interior designing company, Hilary Farr Designs. Her pursuit of a career in interior design has obviously paid off, resulting in a net worth of approximately $8 million. Farr's job choice is about more than just the money; in an interview with Modern Wellness Guide, she explained why she loves interior design. "I have always loved creating beauty and design where none exists or has been lost, which I was lucky enough to be able to turn into a successful business."
Farr remodeled her own cottage in North Carolina
With all her success as an HGTV star, it's no wonder Hilary Farr has amassed significant wealth. When it comes to spending some of it, she's turned back to her roots in renovation, but this time, for herself. In 2022, Farr placed herself in the role of the client on "Love It or List It" and used her own skills as a designer to renovate the cottage she purchased in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The property was small, and when the renovations started, they found that the home's foundation had rotted away, so the entire house had to be rebuilt. Despite the obvious problems, Farr was infatuated from the moment she saw it. "I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn't look at anything else," she said during the episode (via HGTV). "I've always had big houses, and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller but fabulous space."
Among the many changes made to the house, Farr focused on making the space family-friendly and keeping the floor plan open so her grandchildren could run and play. She also added a pool to the backyard, hoping that the outdoor space would lend itself to entertaining and relaxing after a day hard at work. And for Farr, that's every day.