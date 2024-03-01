How Prince Harry's Invictus Games Reportedly Marked The First Signs Of Trouble With William

The Invictus Games has always given Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, a major sense of pride. He founded the multi-sport event back in 2014 for wounded and injured veterans. Speaking about the games, Harry told People in a February 2024 interview, "To me, it means the world because what it does is it gives the participants a real feeling like we matter, that what we're doing and the sacrifices we made in our career is important." Because the Invictus Games has become such a massive success, Harry's brother William, the Prince of Wales, has a reason to be jealous of it, sparking more signs of trouble between him and Harry. That's mostly because of all the attention that his little brother has gotten from the press and the international veteran community.

Then again, William has also reportedly been jealous of other things in his little brother's life. Harry revealed in his tell-all book "Spare," that the two royal brothers had a fight over charity work in Africa, with the future king of England claiming that the continent was "his thing" and that the two of them almost "came to blows" over it. William supposedly said, "Rhinos, elephants, that's mine!"

With rhinos probably not wanting to be part of any royal feud, William still feels envious of his brother's number one project.