Harry And Meghan's Controlling Attitudes Reportedly Ruined Their Hollywood Reputations

In many ways, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left the U.K. and their royal duties to begin a new life, it seemed like the world was their oyster. They created a production company, Archewell Productions, named after their son, Archie. Before joining the royal family, Meghan was an actor, best known for her role in the series, "Suits." So, it wasn't a huge surprise when it became clear that Harry and Meghan intended to build their careers in Hollywood. Yet, despite having the fame, the connections, and a background in the entertainment industry, the pair's production company hasn't been quite as successful as they might have anticipated, with The Hollywood Reporter listing them among 2023's "biggest losers in Hollywood." So, what is it that is keeping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Hollywood success they hoped for? From the sound of it, it has a lot to do with how they work with others.

Creating media and producing are collaborative processes — especially if it's your first time doing so. This means that Harry and Meghan need help from authorities in the field. Yet, PR expert Mark Borkowski told TheWrap that the couple doesn't "have a quality team around them." Instead of seeking counsel from others, they prefer to always be in charge. Borkowski says that the Sussexes "drive this ship, they are in the wheelhouse, whether you are the Obamas, or Meghan and Harry you have to defer to people who can really get the job done." By the sound of it, they've alienated many Hollywood partnerships.