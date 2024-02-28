Harry And Meghan's Controlling Attitudes Reportedly Ruined Their Hollywood Reputations
In many ways, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left the U.K. and their royal duties to begin a new life, it seemed like the world was their oyster. They created a production company, Archewell Productions, named after their son, Archie. Before joining the royal family, Meghan was an actor, best known for her role in the series, "Suits." So, it wasn't a huge surprise when it became clear that Harry and Meghan intended to build their careers in Hollywood. Yet, despite having the fame, the connections, and a background in the entertainment industry, the pair's production company hasn't been quite as successful as they might have anticipated, with The Hollywood Reporter listing them among 2023's "biggest losers in Hollywood." So, what is it that is keeping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Hollywood success they hoped for? From the sound of it, it has a lot to do with how they work with others.
Creating media and producing are collaborative processes — especially if it's your first time doing so. This means that Harry and Meghan need help from authorities in the field. Yet, PR expert Mark Borkowski told TheWrap that the couple doesn't "have a quality team around them." Instead of seeking counsel from others, they prefer to always be in charge. Borkowski says that the Sussexes "drive this ship, they are in the wheelhouse, whether you are the Obamas, or Meghan and Harry you have to defer to people who can really get the job done." By the sound of it, they've alienated many Hollywood partnerships.
Harry and Meghan's stubbornness is reportedly costing them opportunities
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell has undergone several shakeups since its establishment in 2020. Meghan's animated series, "Pearl," which was meant to be a part of the Sussexes' Netflix deal, was canceled in 2022. Their whopping $20 million deal to produce podcasts with Spotify fell through in a nasty split in 2023 with a Spotify exec calling the couple "f***ing grifters" (via Deadline). Besides the "Harry & Meghan" docu-series, Netflix's most popular documentary premiere to date, Harry and Meghan have yet to find much success in their audio and video production projects. Major streamers have taken leaps of faith based on the Sussexes' popularity and name, but it seems that nothing beyond that sees much success. According to folks who have worked with the pair, this has to do with their unwillingness to collaborate. One source who worked with Harry and Meghan told TheWrap, "Everything with them was fraught and complicated because they wanted complete control."
Beyond the projects that haven't come to fruition, the ever-changing partnerships with Archewell Productions further confirm that the couple may be holding onto the creative reigns a bit too tightly. Archewell's former president, Mandana Dayani, resigned after less than a year. Their head of content, production manager, and senior vice-president of scripted television also left in within the short time the company has been up and running. Beyond what folks say about working with the Sussexes, it's fairly evident based on Archewell's brief history that creative minds aren't entirely fulfilled working alongside the company's famous heads.