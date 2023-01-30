Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Archewell Undergoes Yet Another Shakeup

Variety reports that Ben Browning, the head of internal content for Archewell Productions, as well as Fara Taylor, the head of marketing for Archewell, will be stepping down later this year.

According to a statement from the head of communications for Archewell, Ashley Hansen, "Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure. They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist."

"They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far and the couple remain hugely grateful for their support on those vital 'look back' projects, as they now look forward," the statement said.

Browning, an Oscar-nominated producer, facilitated the production of "Harry & Meghan," which delved into the story behind Meghan and Harry's cries for privacy amidst their move to the United States as told by the pair. Taylor was previously the vice president of global marketing partnerships at Sony Pictures Entertainment for more than 10 years.

The positions will not be filled.

The leadership shakeup comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrap up several long-anticipated projects and revel in the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," which became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time. New leadership could signal new projects on the horizon.