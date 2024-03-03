The Jennifer Coolidge Old Navy Commercial That People Can't Stand

Jennifer Coolidge has seen a plethora of iconic roles, gracing the big screen in films like "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde" while brightening up television shows such as "The White Lotus" and "2 Broke Girls." The award-winning actress has garnered a reputation for comedic, often obnoxious, characters, but this persona doesn't always work in her favor.

Back in 2022, the blond bombshell starred in a holiday Old Navy ad that entered internet infamy for its grating musical number and confusing message. The fast-paced commercial shows Coolidge playing holiday music on a moving piano as festively dressed individuals exchange gifts in the background. She sings confusing lines like, "'Tis the season for hashtag giving" and "A-blah, blah, blah" as her rolling instrument moves through the room.

When she eases up next to one of Santa's reindeer, Coolidge pauses her song to spread her spirit of giving to the animal, waving a bunch of rubber-banded asparagus in front of it before finishing her tune in a flourish. "Hashtag sorry not sorry!" she finales. Given the disjointed and random nature of the ad, it's not surprising that so many took issue with the festive promotion.