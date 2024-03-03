The Jennifer Coolidge Old Navy Commercial That People Can't Stand
Jennifer Coolidge has seen a plethora of iconic roles, gracing the big screen in films like "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde" while brightening up television shows such as "The White Lotus" and "2 Broke Girls." The award-winning actress has garnered a reputation for comedic, often obnoxious, characters, but this persona doesn't always work in her favor.
Back in 2022, the blond bombshell starred in a holiday Old Navy ad that entered internet infamy for its grating musical number and confusing message. The fast-paced commercial shows Coolidge playing holiday music on a moving piano as festively dressed individuals exchange gifts in the background. She sings confusing lines like, "'Tis the season for hashtag giving" and "A-blah, blah, blah" as her rolling instrument moves through the room.
When she eases up next to one of Santa's reindeer, Coolidge pauses her song to spread her spirit of giving to the animal, waving a bunch of rubber-banded asparagus in front of it before finishing her tune in a flourish. "Hashtag sorry not sorry!" she finales. Given the disjointed and random nature of the ad, it's not surprising that so many took issue with the festive promotion.
Audiences found the commercial annoying and confusing
The dislike of Jennifer Coolidge's Old Navy holiday ad was so pervasive that it resulted in a viral TikTok. Social media user @daddidw created a video using the sound of a hammer hitting metal as they mime vigorous hammering. The text on the video reads, "Old Navy and Jennifer Coolidge coming together to create the most annoying, gut wrenching, cringeworthy holiday ad that's ever existed."
The humorous clip received over 3 million views, with commenters enthusiastically agreeing with the video's sentiment. "I can't tell you the hatred I have for that commercial," one user wrote, while another said, "I immediately mute it until it's over." Meanwhile, several viewers expressed confusion about the content of the commercial, repeatedly mentioning the randomness of the "hashtag sorry not sorry" line.
"I don't understand it at all," said a commenter. "What does the sorry not sorry have to do with anything?" These thoughts were also echoed on Reddit, with audiences taking to r/CommericalsIHate to rant about the ad. "It's like it's trying to be completely absurd and surreal and non-sequitur for the comedic value but just because something doesn't make sense doesn't make it funny," a Reddit user wrote.
Many viewers thought it was a missed opportunity
In addition to generally disliking Jennifer Coolidge's Old Navy ad, many viewers thought the confusing commercial was a missed opportunity for the brand. "Jennifer Coolidge is an Emmy award winner and Old Navy is telling me that was the best they could do for her??" one TikTok user questioned.
This is a valid point, as the character actor has appeared in several other commercials that have received a better online response. For example, Coolidge's line of e.l.f. Cosmetics commercials, one of which aired during the 2023 Super Bowl, have received mostly positive comments on YouTube and Reddit, with viewers praising both the brand and the actor.
Coolidge has also been in a campaign of comedic Discover card ads, with one airing during the 2024 Super Bowl to positive reviews. "That Discover commercial with Jennifer Coolidge was hysterical," a social media user wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Everything she touches turns to gold."