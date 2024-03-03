Why Prince William Reportedly Isn't Happy Harry Visited King Charles Amid Cancer Diagnosis
The relationship between royal brothers Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has deteriorated in ways that have left many people wondering if they will ever be on speaking terms again. To complicate things between them even more, William is reportedly unhappy that Harry had visited King Charles III during his whirlwind 24-hour trip to London soon after the king's cancer diagnosis was revealed in February 2024.
William was forced to speak out after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hinted during their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that there might have been some royal racism behind closed palace doors. "We are very much not a racist family," the future king of England told the press during a royal engagement shortly after the interview aired. Similarly, William was reportedly left floored after Harry's tell-all book, "Spare," was released in January 2023. Harry told the world that the royal brothers got into a huge fight that landed him in a dog bowl on the kitchen floor after William supposedly pushed him. A moment that was supposed to be kept private between them was revealed to the world, much to William's embarrassment.
With all that said, William reportedly thinks Harry's trip to London was calculated to make himself look good in front of the media.
Prince William thinks Prince Harry's trip was a sly PR move
Prince William reportedly thinks Prince Harry's trip to London to visit King Charles was all done in the name of good PR. Yet, that's exactly what Harry had accused William of doing in his memoir, "Spare," when he suggested that his brother liked to tip the press with stories that made him look good.
Royal author Ingrid Seward told The Sun in an interview that the Prince of Wales thinks Harry's quick trip to London to visit with King Charles for just 45 minutes was done as a "PR opportunity" and nothing else. She put it this way, "As far as William is concerned, he has absolutely no interest in speaking to Harry until Harry behaves like a gentleman and apologizes for the years of rudeness and slurs he has aimed at William and the Princess of Wales."
In other words, it seems like the only way Prince William and Prince Harry will ever put their royal feud behind them is if one of the brothers apologizes. And while William wants his little brother to take that step, Harry has made it clear that he wants the royals to offer their apology first. In January 2023, Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph that he wanted his family to finally be transparent. Speaking directly to his family, Harry said, "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."
Prince Harry is ready to step up to the plate
Whether or not anyone will "come clean" remains to be seen, but Prince Harry isn't wasting his time trying to move things forward. Soon after Harry returned home from his trip to London, reports suggested the Duke of Sussex was willing to return to his royal duties again — but only if his father, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family needed him. In a "Good Morning America" interview, Harry even hinted that he was willing to work things out with the royals by declaring, "I love my family."
Similarly, a source told Page Six that Harry wouldn't hesitate to help out by taking on royal engagements again in the UK. The tipster said, "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try," while also adding, "I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own."
PR stunt or not, it sounds like Harry is willing to step up to the plate for his father, and that's not something he's going to apologize to anyone for.