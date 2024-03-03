Why Prince William Reportedly Isn't Happy Harry Visited King Charles Amid Cancer Diagnosis

The relationship between royal brothers Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has deteriorated in ways that have left many people wondering if they will ever be on speaking terms again. To complicate things between them even more, William is reportedly unhappy that Harry had visited King Charles III during his whirlwind 24-hour trip to London soon after the king's cancer diagnosis was revealed in February 2024.

William was forced to speak out after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hinted during their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that there might have been some royal racism behind closed palace doors. "We are very much not a racist family," the future king of England told the press during a royal engagement shortly after the interview aired. Similarly, William was reportedly left floored after Harry's tell-all book, "Spare," was released in January 2023. Harry told the world that the royal brothers got into a huge fight that landed him in a dog bowl on the kitchen floor after William supposedly pushed him. A moment that was supposed to be kept private between them was revealed to the world, much to William's embarrassment.

With all that said, William reportedly thinks Harry's trip to London was calculated to make himself look good in front of the media.