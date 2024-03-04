How Janet Jackson And Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Led To A Federal Investigation

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in February 2004, headlined by Janet Jackson with guest Justin Timberlake, took an unexpected turn when their performance of "Rock Your Body" concluded with the now infamous wardrobe malfunction, revealing Jackson's breast adorned with a nipple shield. This incident, later coined "Nipplegate," sparked immediate outrage and condemnation from viewers, the media, and officials alike, leading to widespread backlash.

As if this were not enough, the halftime show also resulted in a federal investigation. The Federal Communications Commission launched an investigation into the incident after receiving over 500,000 complaints from outraged citizens. In a February 3, 2004 statement, former FCC chairman Michael K. Powell expressed his disgust over what happened.

He declared, "I am outraged at what I saw during the halftime show of the Super Bowl. Like millions of Americans, my family and I gathered around the television for a celebration. Instead, that celebration was tainted by a classless, crass, and deplorable stunt," per The Washington Post. Despite the intense backlash, they had a hard time enforcing penalties.