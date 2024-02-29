Who Is The Late Richard Lewis' Wife, Joyce Lapinsky?

Richard Lewis, the beloved comedian known for his neurotic humor and memorable appearances on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died on February 27th, 2024, at his Los Angeles home after suffering a heart attack. "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time," his publicist Jeff Abraham shared in a statement.

In April 2023, Lewis bravely shared his Parkinson's disease diagnosis with his followers on X, formerly Twitter, revealing that he was diagnosed sometime in 2021. "I'm under a doctor's care, and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans," he said in the heartfelt video.

The late Lewis and his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, a producer and former music publisher, were together for 25 years. The two met in 1998 at a party hosted by the Beatles' Ringo Starr, where Lewis attempted to impress Lapinsky with questionable dance moves, which apparently didn't quite hit the mark. As the late comedian told The New York Times in 2005, after seeing his sway wasn't getting him anywhere, he slipped Lapinsky a note that read, "I swear I'm a decent guy," igniting a quarter-century-long spark.