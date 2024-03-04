The 2023 E*Trade Commercial Baby Comes From A Very Wealthy Family

Advertisers fork over millions to run a Super Bowl commercial, and for good reason. Super Bowl commercials have become a tradition that fans look forward to every year, almost even more so than the actual football game. They're an opportunity for brands to enlist Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars to advertise their products or make a lasting emotional ad that will stick with viewers for weeks (or years) afterward — for a dose of Super Bowl nostalgia, check out The List's roundup of the most emotional Super Bowl ads of all time. In 2023, the E*Trade commercial went viral not only for the adorable star of the ad but also the fact that the baby is connected to entrepreneurial royalty.

The first E*Trade baby commercial debuted in 2008 and quickly became a favorite with its entertaining stories using babies as the actors. One of the most popular is the commercial from 2023, which shows a couple (played by small children) getting married while the father of the bride (also a baby) is seen giving a pep talk to the groom, telling jokes during his toast, and ready to party at the reception. The child playing the father of the bride happened to be the grandson of famed inventor Joy Mangano, who hinged her empire on the creation of the Miracle Mop. Mangano couldn't have been happier to see her grandchild, Charlie, earn his spot in the limelight.