The 2023 E*Trade Commercial Baby Comes From A Very Wealthy Family
Advertisers fork over millions to run a Super Bowl commercial, and for good reason. Super Bowl commercials have become a tradition that fans look forward to every year, almost even more so than the actual football game. They're an opportunity for brands to enlist Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars to advertise their products or make a lasting emotional ad that will stick with viewers for weeks (or years) afterward — for a dose of Super Bowl nostalgia, check out The List's roundup of the most emotional Super Bowl ads of all time. In 2023, the E*Trade commercial went viral not only for the adorable star of the ad but also the fact that the baby is connected to entrepreneurial royalty.
The first E*Trade baby commercial debuted in 2008 and quickly became a favorite with its entertaining stories using babies as the actors. One of the most popular is the commercial from 2023, which shows a couple (played by small children) getting married while the father of the bride (also a baby) is seen giving a pep talk to the groom, telling jokes during his toast, and ready to party at the reception. The child playing the father of the bride happened to be the grandson of famed inventor Joy Mangano, who hinged her empire on the creation of the Miracle Mop. Mangano couldn't have been happier to see her grandchild, Charlie, earn his spot in the limelight.
Joy Mangano was thrilled to see her grandson shine
After their initial launch of Super Bowl commercials in 2008, E*Trade continued to be a hit with viewers year after year, until they stopped the tradition in 2014. However, they took it up again in 2022, much to the delight of fans. They've had quite a few entertaining ads over the years, but in 2023, entrepreneur Joy Mangano's grandson Charlie stole the spotlight as the father of the bride in the E*Trade commercial. Mangano was over the moon to see her grandson nail the role.
"OMG OMG OMG!" she enthused on Facebook during the Super Bowl. "Char Char wants to Cha Cha! So proud of my grandson who was featured tonight in the E*Trade commercial during the #SuperBowl2023! So adorable I can't stand it! Well played! Ha! Who else is enjoying this exciting game?"
Viewers of the Super Bowl obviously agreed with Mangano, as one commented, "The best commercials – and he is adorable!!" While another wrote, "I loved this commercial! Too cute!! Proud Grandma Joy, congratulations!"
Joy Mangano's family is her motivation for all that she does
While Joy Mangano's grandson Charlie got his turn in the spotlight during the 2023 E*Trade commercial, it was his grandmother who made a name for herself first. Mangano hit it big with her invention of the self-wringing mop, dubbed the Miracle Mop, after trying to make housework more efficient. She sold the product to QVC and went on to create various other products before selling her company to the Home Shopping Network in 1999.
Since she built her empire, Mangano's story has been retold many different ways, including the 2015 film "Joy," led by one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities, Jennifer Lawrence; the role earned Lawrence an Oscar nomination. A musical, titled "Joy" as well, was also written based on Mangano's life story with Broadway star Erika Henningsen in the title role. The show ran from December 10 through December 30 in 2022 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. Mangano finds seeing her story reinvented in so many ways exciting.
"In the musical, Ken Davenport and AnnMarie Milazzo show how much family dynamics drove me to conquer obstacles, fight to get my product seen, and work hard to get it into people's houses," Mangano told The Daily Times. But for her, the motivation to keep going always comes back to her family. "Family always comes first. I do what I do for them. I do what I do with them. I tell people to do what they love with the people they love, and it doesn't get better."