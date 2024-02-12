How Much Does It Cost To Run A Super Bowl Commercial? Why Advertisers Pay Millions

The NFL's annual Super Bowl marks a major cultural event, with avid fans and casual viewers alike breaking out team jerseys and snacks to celebrate the big game. While the football game is the main appeal, the showing's myriad commercials have long been a key part of the experience, with Michael Cera's humorous CeraVe commercial and Jennifer Aniston's nostalgic UberEats ad being recent standouts.

However, featuring your commercial in a primetime Super Bowl slot is no cheap feat, with CBS News reporting that the average cost of a 30-second ad in 2024 was $7 million. For comparison, the average cost of an everyday television ad is estimated to be just under $105,000, though this can vary depending on time slot, ad length, and broadcast area.

While the cost of a 2024 Super Bowl ad matches 2023's average pricing, the cost has been steadily increasing over the years, rising from 2019's average price of $4.5 million. If you've ever wondered why companies are willing to spend so much for a Super Bowl ad spot, the answer lies in the event's major viewership.