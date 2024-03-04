What Was Michel Smith Boyd Doing Before His HGTV Fame?

Michel Smith Boyd from "Luxe For Less" has become a regular on HGTV with his savvy design ideas and ability to make something out of nothing. On his HGTV show "Luxe For Less," Boyd works with his creative team Anthony Elle, Laura Green, and Kai Williamson to redesign clients' homes to look top-notch without breaking their budget. With all of Boyd's success in the world of interior design, it's hard to believe it wasn't always his dream career.

Boyd previously worked multiple different jobs and admitted that he didn't have a fancy lifestyle growing up. In fact, the concept of "Luxe For Less" reminds him of the financial struggles he's had in his own life. "I understand the balance and the idea of deciding where the money should be spent in order to create this luxury feel," Boyd said in an interview with House Digest. "[It's] second nature to me. I grew up that way, and then I've had the other experience, so here's my opportunity to merge those two worlds and make [them] match on television."

Aside from "Luxe For Less," Boyd has also made regular appearances on other HGTV shows like "House Hunters." He competed with fellow "Luxe For Less" co-host Anthony Elle on season four of the hit show "Rock the Block" and won with their redesigned space. However, before pursuing his current career, Boyd worked many different jobs, including retail, acting, and cosmetology.