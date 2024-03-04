The 5 Best Candace Cameron Bure Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday
Despite leaving the Hallmark Channel in 2022, Candace Cameron Bure remains one of the network's most familiar faces. Having starred in an impressive lineup of movies for the beloved channel, it's no surprise. "This is definitely some of the hardest work that I do because they're such a grind: long hours, quick turnaround, putting on your happy face every day," Bure shared with Good Housekeeping in 2019.
While Bure is widely recognized for her Hallmark Christmas movies, she has also headlined over a dozen Hallmark mystery movies in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise, starting in 2015. Marking a full-circle moment, Bure's final movie for the Hallmark Channel was "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder," which premiered in February 2022.
Given her remarkable track record on the network, it's only right to indulge in a Hallmark marathon featuring Bure on a lazy Sunday spent at home. Recognizing that you may not have the time to watch all 30 of Bure's Hallmark titles, we've curated a list of the top five that you absolutely shouldn't miss, based on their IMDb ratings — "Journey Back to Christmas," "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play," "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse," "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For," and "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con." Please note that the following article may include spoilers. For a better understanding of how we selected the movies, please consult the detailed explanation of our methodology provided at the end of the article.
Journey Back to Christmas (2016)
Ranked at the top of our selection is "Journey Back to Christmas," an original movie from the Hallmark Channel released in 2016. Hailed as one of Candace Cameron Bure's best works for the network, at least according to IMDb ratings, this heartwarming movie serves as a delightful reminder of the holiday spirit, regardless of the season.
In the lead role, Bure portrays Hanna, a World War II nurse who experiences the magic of Christmas firsthand when she unexpectedly wakes up in the year 2016. Filled with festive cheer and a hint of romance, "Journey Back to Christmas" is the perfect choice for a lazy Sunday spent on the couch — it will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy, and likely counting down the days until the most joyful season of all.
Hallmark enthusiasts described it as an "essential Christmas movie," particularly praising the intriguing time-travel aspect of the storyline. You can stream it on Hoopla, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, or rent or purchase it on Vudu and Google Play.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play (2019)
"Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play" emerged as a much-loved choice among viewers, securing the second spot on our list. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, this Bure Hallmark movie is definitely worth your time, especially on a lazy Sunday. With a Hallmark Movies and Mysteries original, you can rest assured that it ends well, regardless of the twists and turns.
Deviating from the usual setting of the series, "A Very Foul Play" unfolds at a resort hosting a true crime conference. However, the murder mystery game takes a sinister turn when a real murder occurs, prompting Aurora Teagarden to step in and unravel the truth behind the crime.
Audiences liked Hallmark's decision to shift the narrative away from Lawrenceton, where Aurora typically showcases her detective prowess, and commended the overall chemistry among the cast. Despite some reservations about Bure's hairstyle, viewers found the 12th installment of the mystery franchise engaging and entertaining. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, or opt for rental or purchase through Google Play and Vudu.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse (2019)
Another 2019 Hallmark Movies and Mysteries original found its way on our list of the best Hallmark movies featuring Candace Cameron Bure: "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse." What better way to unwind on a lazy Sunday than to delve into a captivating mystery? This 10th installment of the beloved series won't disappoint, so say IMDb raters who've given it a 7.1 score.
Candace Cameron Bure returns to her role as the sleuthy librarian Aurora Teagarden, who finds herself entangled in yet another perplexing case. Despite realizing she's the likely target (hence the title), Aurora has no plans of letting the perpetrator run loose.
If you're not hooked yet, rave reviews on IMDb highlight this particular installment as the pinnacle of the popular Hallmark series, singling out a well-written script littered with convincingly enigmatic clues. You can rent or purchase it on Apple TV and Google Play, or enjoy it for free with ads on CTV.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For (2019)
It's clear that 2019 marked a successful year for Candace Cameron Bure and the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise, with yet another installment joining our lineup. "An Inheritance to Die For," the 11th film in the series, earned the fourth spot according to IMDb ratings, promising a delightful Sunday watch.
Set at a wedding ceremony, this Hallmark Movies and Mysteries original follows Aurora Teagarden as she investigates a murder by poison. Faced with a suspicious will reading at the same time, multiple suspects emerge, and Aurora might be in danger.
While some elements of the franchise, such as the character relationships, may not fully stand on their own, viewers appreciated the fact that they could watch any installment, including this one, without having seen any others. Whether a die-hard fan or a Hallmark newcomer, you're in for a deadly good time. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV and can also be purchased or rented through Google Play and Vudu.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con (2021)
The "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise garnered significant acclaim among IMDb users, with its 15th installment, "How to Con a Con," securing the fifth spot on our Sunday-worthy list. Premiering in 2021, "How to Con a Con" marks one of the last movies Bure did for the Hallmark Channel.
When yet another lifeless body is discovered in Aurora Teagarden's picturesque town of Lawrenceton, she can't help but completely immerse herself in the investigation, particularly as it becomes evident that the perpetrator is emulating elements from a presentation given at Aurora's Real Murders Discussion Club.
Although it ranks last on our list, securing a place in the top five Hallmark Channel movies featuring Bure is no small feat. IMDb reviews noted its refreshing storyline and the great chemistry among the seasoned cast, which was undoubtedly enhanced by the title's later release. Be sure to catch this compelling mystery on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
How we selected the movies
When curating a list of the top five best Candace Cameron Bure Hallmark movies for a lazy Sunday, we consulted IMDb ratings to ensure an impartial selection. Utilizing the weighted average approach, the films discussed in this compilation were chosen based on both their rating and the number of votes they received. Because of the method used, some titles with a higher score might be ranked lower than ones with a lower score.
Leading the lineup is "Journey Back to Christmas," a 2016 movie with a rating of 7 out of 10 stars, as assessed by 3.3K IMDb users.
Following closely is "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play," a 2019 mystery, which received a rating of 7.1 out of 10 from 1.2K IMDb voters. Despite its slightly higher score than that of its predecessor, its lower number of votes placed it in second place on the list.
Coming in third is "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse," another 2019 installment in the popular mystery franchise, also scoring 7.1 out of 10. However, with only 1.1K IMDb users rating it, it falls behind the previous Hallmark entry.
Securing the fourth spot is "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For," the third 2019 installment of the series on this list, which earned a rating of 7 out of 10 from 1.1K IMDb users.
Lastly, we have the 2021 movie "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con," which also received a rating of 7 out of 10 stars. Despite having an equal rating as its predecessor, it garnered votes from just under 800 IMDb users, placing it at the bottom of our selection.