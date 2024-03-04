The 5 Best Candace Cameron Bure Hallmark Movies For A Lazy Sunday

Ranked at the top of our selection is "Journey Back to Christmas," an original movie from the Hallmark Channel released in 2016. Hailed as one of Candace Cameron Bure's best works for the network, at least according to IMDb ratings, this heartwarming movie serves as a delightful reminder of the holiday spirit, regardless of the season.

In the lead role, Bure portrays Hanna, a World War II nurse who experiences the magic of Christmas firsthand when she unexpectedly wakes up in the year 2016. Filled with festive cheer and a hint of romance, "Journey Back to Christmas" is the perfect choice for a lazy Sunday spent on the couch — it will leave you feeling warm, fuzzy, and likely counting down the days until the most joyful season of all.

Hallmark enthusiasts described it as an "essential Christmas movie," particularly praising the intriguing time-travel aspect of the storyline. You can stream it on Hoopla, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, or rent or purchase it on Vudu and Google Play.