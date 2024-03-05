Vanessa Trump Might Have Never Divorced Don Jr. If It Weren't For This One Thing

Maybe it's something about the name, but Donald Trump Sr. and his oldest son Donald Jr. haven't had the best track record when it comes to romance. Both the former president and former first son have been through unpleasant divorces before finding their current loves. Donald Sr. has been wed since 2005 to Melania Trump, with whom he may have a somewhat unconventional marriage. Coincidentally, Don Jr. also married that same year, to former model Vanessa Haydon. That union lasted until 2018 when Vanessa filed for divorce and custody of their five children. But if not for a stroke of financial luck, Vanessa might still be part of the presidential family.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Vanessa's stepfather, Charles Haydon, happened to be good friends with Frank Pellegrino Sr. and Ron Straci, owners of the century-old Rao's Italian restaurant in upper Manhattan. In 1992, the restaurateurs branched out into merchandising, launching a specialty food business that sells the restaurant's famous pasta sauce and other delicacies. Haydon invested six figures into Rao's in exchange for 30 percent ownership. Then in 2017, the company was sold to a larger firm for an estimated $415 million, making a very tidy profit for Haydon and his heirs. The outlet speculates this was the motivation for Vanessa to leave her marriage: She and her children could now live in luxury without having to depend on the Trump fortune.