Cher Was Hesitant To Pursue Alexander Edwards Because Of Their 40-Year Age Gap

Cher has made a stunning transformation throughout her decades-long career, known for her powerful voice on hit records such as "I Got You Babe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." However, in recent years, the superstar has made headlines not just for her professional achievements but also for her relationship with music producer Alexander Edwards. The pair have been dating for over a year now and appear smitten with one another.

The couple first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. It seems they hit it off rather quickly, with Cher seemingly confirming their romance in a November 2022 tweet. She shared a photo of her blonde-haired beau, with the caption "Alexander" and the heart emoji. During a December 2022 chat with "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she gave insight into her relationship, sharing, "In real life, we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve." Still, Cher was hesitant to begin a relationship with her much younger man due to their 40-year-age gap. Cher was born on May 20, 1946, while Edwards' birthday is September 21, 1986. Therefore, the star expressed some concern about the opinions of others, though Edwards was unphased by this.