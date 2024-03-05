Cher Was Hesitant To Pursue Alexander Edwards Because Of Their 40-Year Age Gap
Cher has made a stunning transformation throughout her decades-long career, known for her powerful voice on hit records such as "I Got You Babe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." However, in recent years, the superstar has made headlines not just for her professional achievements but also for her relationship with music producer Alexander Edwards. The pair have been dating for over a year now and appear smitten with one another.
The couple first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. It seems they hit it off rather quickly, with Cher seemingly confirming their romance in a November 2022 tweet. She shared a photo of her blonde-haired beau, with the caption "Alexander" and the heart emoji. During a December 2022 chat with "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she gave insight into her relationship, sharing, "In real life, we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve." Still, Cher was hesitant to begin a relationship with her much younger man due to their 40-year-age gap. Cher was born on May 20, 1946, while Edwards' birthday is September 21, 1986. Therefore, the star expressed some concern about the opinions of others, though Edwards was unphased by this.
Cher thought Alexander Edwards' friends would judge him
Cher and Alexander Edwards, who'd previously dated model Amber Rose, hit it off after a mutual friend, jeweler Loree Rodkin, passed along her number after Paris Fashion Week. Still, Cher was not immediately looking to be in a relationship with the music executive. She previously told friends of hers that dating younger men was not in her future. She even admitted to Entertainment Tonight in October 2023 that she once told Edwards she was "too old" to exchange text messages with him. Additionally, Cher, formerly known as Cherilyn Sarkisian, had expressed concern over what Edwards' friends might think.
"I was in a place where I couldn't do much, and I kept saying, 'I'm not the right woman for you. First of all, I'm 100 years older than you. And secondly, your friends [wouldn't think you were] cool if you were caught hanging with me, you know?'" Cher shared that Edwards replied, "'Why don't you let me be the judge of that?' And then, we just happened." With this, the two pursued their relationship, though they did hit some bumps along the way.
The couple broke up briefly, which may have stemmed from her children
After Cher proudly announced her new relationship with Alexander Edwards, the situation appeared to change course when news emerged of their breakup. Though the news began to circulate in early May 2023, an insider told E! News that the couple had split weeks prior. However, the source claimed that Cher and Edwards didn't have a dramatic split. Neither confirmed why they chose to part ways, but other insiders told RadarOnline that Cher's sons, Chaz and Elijah, may have contributed to the breakup. They were allegedly concerned that their mother was moving too fast with Edwards.
No matter what took place, it seems Cher and Edwards decided to give things another try by September 2023. That month, they were captured holding hands while out for dinner in Beverly Hills at the Funke restaurant during what appeared to be a double date with singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer. After rekindling their romance, Cher and Edwards were spotted enjoying the March 2024 Paris Fashion Week festivities, attending several events, including the Balmain Fall show and Byredo Cocktail Party. Even with some initial apprehension, Cher enjoys the time she has with Edwards, telling People that she prefers to "live in the moment" with her boyfriend.