The Reason You Don't Hear About Elizabeth Berkley Anymore

Early '90s sitcoms introduced us to a plethora of stars who would stay in pop culture history forever. Not only did '90s TV characters have the most iconic fashion, but they were hilarious, funky, and cool — in short, they were everything we wanted to be. Among them was feminist tour de force Jessie Spano from "Saved by the Bell," played by rising star Elizabeth Berkley. Fans resonated with Jessie so much that it was almost a surefire bet that Berkley would become one of the biggest stars of her generation. She had everything it took to make it big; a hit TV show under her belt, talent, and stunning good looks.

However, when Berkley decided to strike out on her own, she fell at the first hurdle. A turn in the now infamous cult classic "Showgirls" practically put her on the Hollywood blacklist, though it was meant to be her debut as a serious actress. That was just the tip of the iceberg, with Berkley having her name mentioned in a lawsuit against one of the entertainment industry's most prominent stars, and run-ins with critics doing nothing for Berkley's attempts to salvage her career.

What should have been a glittering career ended up dwindling to the point where Berkley has all but disappeared from the public eye over the past couple of decades. So, where is she now, what exactly happened that she couldn't recover from, and will fans see more of her in the future? Let's find out.