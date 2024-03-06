Alicia Keys Really Wasn't Interested In Future Husband Swizz Beatz When They First Met

Alicia Keys has undergone a stunning transformation from an up-and-coming R&B singer from Hell's Kitchen into the musical icon that she is today. She's been working towards her massive success since she was a teenager, which is also when she met her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz (born Kasseem Dean) back in the '90s. However, their relationship was anything but love at first sight.

The couple met when Keys was around 14 and Beatz was 16. As they grew up, they were thrown into the same groups since both of them were trying to break into the music industry. Keys had no interest in Beatz when they were first introduced by a mutual friend who thought they might get along well.

"We talked for a minute about nothing deep, and then as I walked off, he asked if we could exchange numbers. I was like, 'Nah, I'm good. I'll just see you when I see you,'" Keys recounted in her 2020 memoir "More Myself: A Journey."