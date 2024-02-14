Inside Alicia Keys' Relationship With Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are a true power couple. Keys burst onto the music scene in 2001 with her hit song "Fallin'" and has hardly slowed down since. Beatz is an iconic producer, having made hits with Drake, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and a host of other legendary artists.
Keys and Beatz have been married since 2010, and share two sons. One look at their social media profiles shows that the couple are obviously as in love as ever. When celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary, Keys captioned an Instagram post, "My love, you are my dream come true!!" while Beatz posted his own anniversary pic of the couple, writing, "Thank you for everything my love ... you're truly everything my Love."
But their relationship has not been without its rough patches. For starters, the pair's love story did not have a fairy-tale beginning. Then came angry exes, rumors of infidelity, and dealing with the death of a close friend. But through it all, Keys and Beatz have only gotten closer, proving that their love was built to stand the test of time.
Alicia Keys wasn't impressed with Swizz Beatz when they met as teens
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are clearly in love, but it wasn't love at first sight. Not for Keys, anyway. In her memoir, "More Myself," the singer explained that she and Beatz first met as teenagers in the '90s. They chatted briefly, but Keys wasn't interested in anything more. "We talked for a minute about nothing deep, and then as I walked off, he asked if we could exchange numbers," she wrote. "I was like, 'Nah, I'm good. I'll just see you when I see you.'"
In fact, when Keys first met Beatz, she thought he was too flashy, something she considered irritating. "Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket," she told Marie Claire. "Everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, 'He is so annoying.'" It's kind of a miracle the pair ended up together given Keys' initial opinion of her future husband. "Honestly, I didn't really like him that much," she admitted (via Us Weekly).
Swizz Beatz was late for his first date with Alicia Keys but won her over anyway
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz became friends through working in the music industry together, and eventually Beatz began to win Keys over. "He really got me when I saw how far his mind went. He's really, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things," Keys shared in a 2014 interview with Wendy Williams.
But when the pair finally had their first date, Beatz almost fumbled yet again by showing up 20 minutes late. He came bearing gifts, but Keys was not having it. "She was like, 'You late and you brought Louis Vuitton glasses? You must not know who I am,'" Beatz recalled during an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But it turns out the real gift was not a pair of glasses but something more special. And the reason Beatz was late was because he was trying to tie the present to the top of her truck.
"It was a painting of a grand piano with paintbrushes attached to the keys," Keys wrote in her memoir. "'When I saw this,' he explained, 'it seemed like the perfect representation of our friendship. You're the keys, I'm the brushes.'" Clearly, she had to forgive him after such a sweet gesture.
Swizz Beatz's ex accused Alicia Keys of destroying her family when the pair began dating
When Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz began dating in 2008, it seemed like a match made in music heaven. But there was some controversy surrounding their union.
Beatz's ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere accused Keys of destroying their family. Beatz and Tifrere, who share a son, reportedly split before Beatz began dating Keys, but Tifrere claimed the two had been having an affair for some time.
Tifrere took to Twitter to air her grievances, putting Keys on blast. "I feel that after [one] and a half years of you hiding this affair and acting like it [doesn't] exist, that now is the time to confront it ...You have no idea how much pain I was caused because of this affair," she wrote. She continued, addressing Keys directly: "If you are reading this Alicia ... you know what you did. You know the role you played and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage" (via Vibe).
Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and Keys, Beatz, and Tifrere put their differences behind them. "Mashonda and Swizz and I worked and prayed together and allowed the space for everyone to be heard. It's one of the things I'm most proud of," Keys shared with People.
Swizz Beatz treated Alicia Keys to a super romantic wedding proposal
In January 2010, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz became engaged. The proposal took place right before Keys' birthday, with Beatz presenting her with a seven-carat diamond. Next, the couple flew to Hawaii, where Beatz had another gift in store for Keys. "I lifted the cardboard flaps and looked inside to see several large canisters. 'I've always wanted you to be my canvas,' he whispered. The canisters were full of body paint, in every vibrant color imaginable," Keys wrote in her memoir.
The body painting was an especially romantic experience for the couple. "Never have I experienced anything more sensual," Keys wrote, and implied that the erotic night led to the conception of the couple's first child. "As that winter gave way to spring, we relished two pleasures: the engagement and the pregnancy," the singer revealed in her book.
In July 2010, the pair wed in a beautiful ceremony overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The wedding was officiated by author and alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra, and guests included Queen Latifah and Bono. The pregnant bride was stunning in a Vera Wang gown with her Tom Ford-clad groom at her side.
The couple started a family in 2010
On October 14, 2010, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz welcomed their first child together, a son named Egypt Daoud Dean. Beatz, who was already the father of three children from previous relationships, had sweet things to say about Keys ahead of their son's birth. "Alicia is definitely one of those great parents-to-be. She's super ready. Super glowing. Super happy," he told People.
In 2014, Keys learned she was pregnant again, only this time it came as a surprise. Keys shared in her memoir that she didn't know if she was ready for a second child, revealing that she told her doctor, "This is the worst time ever. I'm working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I've been drinking — a lot."
Keys explained that listening to a song she and Beatz had written together called "More Than We Know" led to an epiphany about following through with the pregnancy. "The lyrics are about how we're capable of so much more than we can ever imagine," Keys wrote. In December of that year, Keys and Beatz welcomed their second son, Genesis Ali Dean.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz inspire and admire each other
Perhaps the secret to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's long-lasting love is that they are each other's biggest cheerleaders. When Keys became the highest-selling R&B artist of the decade in 2020, Beatz was right there to congratulate her. He gushes about the milestone in an Instagram video he shot in which he encourages his wife to celebrate. "This is serious! ... 16 million worldwide, beating everybody — everybody?" Beatz says. He goes on to joke about his wife's chill demeanor, telling her, "You're just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don't say nothing about that?"
Similarly, when Beatz was named GQ's Man of the Year in January 2022, Keys took to Instagram to praise her hubby. "[H]e's the MAN of EVERY YEAR ... like seriously this king is literally like no one I've EVER known!!! I am constantly in awe of you!!" Keys captioned a video of the two enjoying the night's celebration.
The couple inspire each other's work as well, sharing an immense passion for music. "Each of our first loves is music, and to be able to do that continuously and for there to be genuine love and real connection, that's incredible," Keys told ET. And Beatz credited Keys with elevating his artistry, telling Us Weekly, "I think my wife inspired me to be a better artist just by letting me have my freedom. ... [W]e don't own each other and we just let things flow."
Swizz Beatz's ex-wife and Alicia Keys found a peaceful way to co-parent
Although Alicia Keys got off to a rough start with Swizz Beatz's ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, they now celebrate holidays together as a family. Beatz and Tifrere share a son, Kaseem Jr., and according to Tifrere, a change had to come when Kaseem began acting out. "He had some issues in school ... he wanted to know why I couldn't go see him at his dad's and why can't his dad come over and see his bedroom at our house," she told "Good Morning America."
This led to a meeting between Tifrere, Beatz, and Keys to discuss rules and boundaries, with the goal of co-parenting in mind. Putting the kids first helped mend the divide between Tifrere and Keys, and the two ended up becoming very close. "I remember one day ... Mashonda said to me, you know, 'We're going to be grandparents together,'" Keys shared. "And I was like, 'Wow.'"
Beatz agreed that only good could come from the adults getting along, adding, "The child wins, and you as a father win, and the mom, and the bonus mom win as well, so then everybody wins." Tifrere went into detail about her journey toward successful co-parenting in her book "Blend."
The couple got even closer while stuck at home during the pandemic
Lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic tested many relationships, but Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz seemed to have only gotten closer. But first, the pair had to get used to spending so much time together. "So much of our life is spent traveling. Obviously, with [the pandemic], we're literally seeing each other every day," Keys told People in 2021. "We looked at each other the other day and were like, 'So this is what it's really like to be married.'"
According to Keys, striking a balance between and quality time and giving each other space was essential to maintaining her healthy and loving relationship with Beatz. "You're creating and be in your space and then also the togetherness. It's been wonderful. ... [W]e play a lot of board games, we'll watch movies together, we'll do bike rides and stuff like that." Another thing that kept the family afloat during that strange time was humor, which Keys says her husband was really good at providing. "[H]e's definitely a real prankster and a jokester," she said of Beatz. "He always keeps us laughing."
The couple were there for each other after the death of close friend DMX
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have certainly had plenty to celebrate throughout their relationship and respective careers, sharing in each other's joy. But they've been there for one another during more difficult times as well. The couple leaned on each other after the death of their close friend, rapper DMX. DMX passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50 due to a heart attack.
Beatz was particularly close with the rapper, having produced some of his biggest songs, including "Ruff Ryders Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)" "[He] just wrote [to tell] me how appreciative he was for everything I've done for him. I'm like, 'Why is he writing this?' Then I wrote him back. I sent him this old school hip-hop playlist, and that was the last time I heard from him ... It was very quick," Beatz told The Guardian.
The loss hit Beatz hard, but Keys told People that talking through it helped a lot. "We're told that guys don't express their grief, and that's such a lie," she said. "We've been talking a lot about just being able to feel how you feel and let that process and not rush that." The couple's children were a comfort as well, checking in on their grieving parents regularly. "I think that's important for them to see how to be thinking about other people and what they're going through," Keys said.
Swizz Beatz brushed off cheating rumors in 2021
Even the most tight-knit celebrity couples can fall victim to cheating rumors, which was the case for Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in December 2021. Radio personality Miss Jones claimed that Beatz was cheating on Keys with former MTV VJ and actor La La Anthony.
In a video clip, Jones claimed someone from Beatz's camp reached out to her with some exclusive gossip, allegedly telling her, "'They are madly in love with each other, but he has already told La La and he continues to tell her, 'Calm down, I'm not leaving my wife.'"
Beatz responded by shutting down the rumor completely, commenting on an Instagram post by The Jasmine Brand, "Knock it TF OFF!!!!!" Beatz then posted a pic on Instagram of Keys' album "Keys," featuring her song "LALA (Unlocked)." Beatz captioned the post, "This is the only LALA I'm rocking ... Now go get the KEYS ALBUM it's avail everywhere and it's a classic."
Alicia Keys threw Swizz Beatz a lavish party for his 45th birthday
Birthdays are a big deal in Alicia Keys' and Swizz Beatz's relationship, so much so that they try to outdo each other with the most elaborate celebrations. "I don't know how it started, but somehow, we now have birthday competitions," Keys said on "The Wendy Williams Show." So, when Beatz turned 45 on September 13, 2023, Keys of course went all out.
The glitzy soiree, which was sponsored by Hennessy, was held at a chateau in the Cognac region of France. Of course, the celebration was attended by some of Keys' and Beatz's famous friends, including Pharrell Williams, Diddy, Kanye West, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Keys posted an Instagram video of the star-studded event, which opens with Beatz's mom giving a sweet toast to her son. Keys' caption read, in part, "What a night. What a blessing to be with our family in places none of us could've ever imagined. The most amazing part about you, to me, is that you give SO much, ALL the time, to SO many."
Naturally, with so much talent in the house, there was plenty of music at the legendary producer's party. Pharrell and Beatz performed some of their biggest hits, and Keys took to the stage to serenade her husband on his big day.
The couple curated an art exhibit together in 2024
Not only are Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz both talented musical artists, but they are collectors of fine art as well. In February 2024, the couple curated an exhibit for the Brooklyn Museum, called "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys," The collection consists of art from the couple's personal collection, featuring pieces from iconic Black artists such as Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Kehinde Wiley, among others.
The exhibit is more than just an opportunity for Keys and Beatz to share their collection with the public. "The reason why we doubled down on African American art is because people weren't collecting it," Beatz told The New York Times, adding that, "I definitely see changes being made, but we as collectors must take responsibility to shape the market."
Beatz began collecting artwork in the '90s, and he and Keys' impressive collection is normally displayed in their California, New York, and New Jersey homes. The exhibit will bring the pieces together. As Keys noted, "We have never seen all these artworks in one room."
Swizz Beatz defended Alicia Keys' Super Bowl slipup
On February 11, 2024, the Super Bowl aired to an audience of 123.7 million, making it the most-watched telecast in history. That's great news for the event's sponsors, but not so great for Alicia Keys, who had some vocal trouble while performing during the halftime show. R&B singer Usher was the star of the show, bringing out surprise guests like H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris, among others. Keys was the first guest Usher introduced. Appearing onstage at a piano, her voice cracked on the very first note of her hit "If I Ain't Got You," and fans quickly took notice, making fun of her on social media.
Swizz Beatz was having none of it and defended Keys the next day on Instagram. "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Beatz captioned a photo of his wife in her flowing red Dolce & Gabbana gown and matching piano.
Fans also noted that Usher and Keys looked very cozy at the end of their set, with Usher embracing Keys from behind after performing their duet, "My Boo." Beatz was not at all fazed, praising both Keys and Usher in his Instagram post. "Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic," he wrote, adding, "We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."