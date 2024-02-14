Inside Alicia Keys' Relationship With Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are a true power couple. Keys burst onto the music scene in 2001 with her hit song "Fallin'" and has hardly slowed down since. Beatz is an iconic producer, having made hits with Drake, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and a host of other legendary artists.

Keys and Beatz have been married since 2010, and share two sons. One look at their social media profiles shows that the couple are obviously as in love as ever. When celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary, Keys captioned an Instagram post, "My love, you are my dream come true!!" while Beatz posted his own anniversary pic of the couple, writing, "Thank you for everything my love ... you're truly everything my Love."

But their relationship has not been without its rough patches. For starters, the pair's love story did not have a fairy-tale beginning. Then came angry exes, rumors of infidelity, and dealing with the death of a close friend. But through it all, Keys and Beatz have only gotten closer, proving that their love was built to stand the test of time.