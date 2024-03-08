Michelle Obama's Arms Once Had Fame All Their Own

Michelle Obama's arms have been on people's minds since Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. Although Michelle's never been photographed in a bathing suit, she's rocked plenty of sleeveless dresses showcasing her toned arms. In 2008, campaign staff even wondered whether her bare arms made her look too formidable. Despite this concern, Michelle's arms remained highly visible throughout her husband's two presidential terms. "Sometimes I think half the reason Obama ran for president is so Michelle would have a platform to show off her biceps," joked David Brooks, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times.

During her family's time in the White House, Michelle's arms (and sleeveless dresses) attracted criticism and inspired awe. When she wore a sleeveless black dress in her first official photo as first lady, her outfit was deemed inappropriate. Some individuals were also concerned that Michelle's bare arms might distract from press coverage of her work as first lady. Others, however, saw her muscles as a symbol of strength and confidence. Some fans believed her dedication to fitness would be an asset to Michelle's "Let's Move!" initiative. "Hopefully, she can help prevent obesity by being a tangible example of someone who looks good and stays in shape," Tyler Thoreson, executive editor of men.style.com, theorized to The San Diego Tribune.