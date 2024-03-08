Michelle Obama's Arms Once Had Fame All Their Own
Michelle Obama's arms have been on people's minds since Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. Although Michelle's never been photographed in a bathing suit, she's rocked plenty of sleeveless dresses showcasing her toned arms. In 2008, campaign staff even wondered whether her bare arms made her look too formidable. Despite this concern, Michelle's arms remained highly visible throughout her husband's two presidential terms. "Sometimes I think half the reason Obama ran for president is so Michelle would have a platform to show off her biceps," joked David Brooks, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times.
During her family's time in the White House, Michelle's arms (and sleeveless dresses) attracted criticism and inspired awe. When she wore a sleeveless black dress in her first official photo as first lady, her outfit was deemed inappropriate. Some individuals were also concerned that Michelle's bare arms might distract from press coverage of her work as first lady. Others, however, saw her muscles as a symbol of strength and confidence. Some fans believed her dedication to fitness would be an asset to Michelle's "Let's Move!" initiative. "Hopefully, she can help prevent obesity by being a tangible example of someone who looks good and stays in shape," Tyler Thoreson, executive editor of men.style.com, theorized to The San Diego Tribune.
Michelle's arms created a fitness phenomenon
As the fandom of Michelle Obama's arms grew, many people wanted to learn how to achieve Michelle's stunning transformation for themselves. Over the years, Cornell McClellan, Michelle's personal trainer, shared some of her strategies. "It is a combination of diet, cardio, and weight training," McClellan informed Oprah Daily. "We also don't just focus on arms — building shoulders helps the arms appear more defined, too." As part of Michelle's routine, McClellan created a once-a-week 20-minute workout that included a variety of exercises to work her biceps, triceps, shoulders, and deltoids.
Besides exercise, some individuals have opted for surgical procedures to alter the appearance of their arms. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, demand for brachioplasty, a surgery on the upper arm, increased 4,378% from 2000 to 2012. At the time, some physicians surmised that celebrities, including Michelle Obama, were a motivating factor. This belief was reinforced by the society's poll, where Michelle's arms were the most admired, with Jennifer Aniston taking second place.
Other practitioners disagreed, asserting that brachioplasties were popular before the Obamas entered the White House. They felt a combination of weight loss and less invasive surgeries were behind people's desire to have brachioplasties to minimize loose skin on their upper arms. In addition, these doctors believed another motivating factor was that social media led people to scrutinize their bodies more.
Michelle Obama no longer covets Michelle Obama arms
Life for Michelle Obama has changed since her family left the White House, and so has her workout regimen. "Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," Michelle explained to People in 2022. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to ... the recovery time is not the same." Instead, Michelle focuses on stretching and maintaining flexibility when she exercises. "I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having 'Michelle Obama arms,' I just want to keep moving," she added. To this end, Michelle continues to exercise with a group of friends, although the workouts are no longer in an intense "boot camp" format.
Michelle's approach to exercise wasn't an abrupt shift. Over the years, she's been gradually changing her routine to suit her body's needs. In 2014, when she turned 50, Michelle commented that while she still did weight-training, she was transitioning to yoga to bolster flexibility.
Even though Michelle is no longer invested in her White House-era arms, they continue to be a topic of adoration for many people. In 2012, one enthusiastic fan launched the parody account MichelleObama'sArms on X, formerly Twitter, to provide an ongoing conversation about Michelle's muscles and people's aspirations to attain similarly toned arms.