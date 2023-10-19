How Life For Michelle Obama Changed Since Leaving The White House

Michelle Obama is arguably one of the world's favorite first ladies. Born January 17, 1964, as Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, she was raised in the South Side of Chicago. She graduated from both Princeton University and Harvard Law School and pursued a career in law and public service. In 1992, she married Barack Obama and in 2008, she made history as the first African-American to become the first lady of the United States. Her tenure was marked by grace, sophistication, and a fierce dedication to her position. She led powerful initiatives focused on providing accessible education, empowering young girls, promoting healthy living, and assisting military families.

Obama gave us a number of memorable moments, like her iconic speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. "When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level," she said (via PBS NewsHour). "No, our motto is, 'When they go low, we go high.'"

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama's life has changed drastically. But she's not sitting with her feet up. The former first lady continues to use her platform to make a positive impact on the world and is shaping her legacy through philanthropy, literature, and advocacy. So what has she been up to since leaving the most famous address in the world? We've broken it down for you.