Political Expert Tells Us Ivanka's Social Media Could Impact Trump's Campaign (& Not How You'd Expect)

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is well underway. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House, and she hasn't joined him on the campaign trail. However, Ivanka's lack of involvement with her dad's run for president this time around doesn't mean that she won't influence his campaign. During Donald's time in the White House, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both acted as senior advisors to the then-president. These days, though, it seems that Ivanka's priorities have changed entirely. We talked to an expert about what Ivanka's lifestyle and social media presence may mean for Donald's campaign, and she thinks it could have a positive effect.

According to Caroline Heldman, political science professor at Occidental College, while Ivanka isn't working on her father's presidential campaign, she "is instead running her own campaign to re-enter high society." Before Donald's presidency, Ivanka was a socialite with an active social life and an inner circle full of A-listers. However, her dad's polarizing political career and her role in it took a toll on how people perceived her, and many of her friends no longer wanted to be involved with her as a result. These days, Ivanka is interested in getting back the life she once had, and she's using social media to do it. Believe it or not, her social media following may help Donald's cause.