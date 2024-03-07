Tiffany Trump's New Look Has Us Doing A Double Take

Tiffany Trump's stunning transformation from shy president's daughter to self-assured young woman wasn't lost on social media followers. When future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle shared the Super Tuesday pics to Instagram, one commenter raved, "Tiffany gets more beautiful every time I see a photo of her." Another agreed, "I was thinking that too. She looks great." Others were less kind, suggesting her fresh appearance was due to some surgical work. If Tiffany has had any enhancement done, she's not telling.

Yet another of Guilfoyle's followers approved, "Good to see [Tiffany] supporting her Dad," and that could be the reason behind her new look. With Donald Trump practically guaranteed to make a third presidential bid this fall, there's also the possibility Tiffany is trying out a more sophisticated image with the future in mind. Insiders have murmured to Page Six that since half-sister Ivanka Trump is prioritizing her family over politics these days, "Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter" for Trump's campaign by stepping up her appearances at campaign events.

If Tiffany really is trying to become a more visible family member, perhaps she might be tapped for the cabinet if her dad wins a second term. The former POTUS is well known for surrounding himself with loyalists, and considering his many legal headaches, it would be to his advantage to keep Tiffany, a Georgetown Law School grad, close by.