Tiffany Trump's New Look Has Us Doing A Double Take
Donald Trump's three oldest children have distinguished themselves over the years on TV, through their business ventures, and in the work they did both at home and in DC when their dad was president. Trump's younger daughter has been less of a public presence, though Tiffany Trump did nearly upstage her father's White House exit by announcing her engagement to Michael Boulos just one day before Joe Biden's inauguration. Since then, she has kept a fairly low profile, posting only a handful of times to her Instagram account. That's why Tiffany's recent appearance at a recent political event had lots of folks raising eyebrows — ours included.
On March 5, Tiffany was among the guests gathered at the Mar-a-Lago resort to watch the results of the Super Tuesday primaries. As expected, Trump handily won the Republican vote in 14 out of the 15 states participating, making him a veritable shoo-in for the November ballot. Kimberly Guilfoyle, famous for her stint on Fox News as well as being Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, posted photos on Instagram of herself and various family members and friends. Among them was Tiffany, looking positively ravishing. Wearing a figure-hugging sleeveless dress, the former first daughter sported warm honey-colored beachy waves and understated eye makeup, a much more attractive and less severe look than her usual image. Most of all, Tiffany's gaze toward the camera exuded more confidence and glam than she showed during her dad's White House years.
Does Tiffany Trump's new look hint at her future?
Tiffany Trump's stunning transformation from shy president's daughter to self-assured young woman wasn't lost on social media followers. When future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle shared the Super Tuesday pics to Instagram, one commenter raved, "Tiffany gets more beautiful every time I see a photo of her." Another agreed, "I was thinking that too. She looks great." Others were less kind, suggesting her fresh appearance was due to some surgical work. If Tiffany has had any enhancement done, she's not telling.
Yet another of Guilfoyle's followers approved, "Good to see [Tiffany] supporting her Dad," and that could be the reason behind her new look. With Donald Trump practically guaranteed to make a third presidential bid this fall, there's also the possibility Tiffany is trying out a more sophisticated image with the future in mind. Insiders have murmured to Page Six that since half-sister Ivanka Trump is prioritizing her family over politics these days, "Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter" for Trump's campaign by stepping up her appearances at campaign events.
If Tiffany really is trying to become a more visible family member, perhaps she might be tapped for the cabinet if her dad wins a second term. The former POTUS is well known for surrounding himself with loyalists, and considering his many legal headaches, it would be to his advantage to keep Tiffany, a Georgetown Law School grad, close by.