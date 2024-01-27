How Tiffany Trump Almost Upstaged Her Father's White House Exit

It's hard to imagine anyone outshining the political spectacle that was former President Donald Trump's transition out of the White House following his failed bid for re-election in 2020. But if anyone came close, it was his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump. Amid the news of the contentious fall election and the subsequent Capitol riot on January 6, a much happier morsel of news was revealed in January 2021: Tiffany got engaged.

The only daughter of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples, shared the good news on her Instagram profile on January 19, one day before the inauguration of President Joe Biden that would mark her family's official departure from the White House. Under a photo of her and her now husband, Michael Boulos, standing in the White House colonnade, Tiffany wrote a caption that seemingly bid farewell to her family's old digs while announcing the good news.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions, and create memories with my family here at the White House," the Georgetown grad wrote, "none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!"