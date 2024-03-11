The Major Sacrifices Taylor Swift's Parents, Andrea And Scott, Made For Her Career

Taylor Swift's parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, have dealt with their fair share of tragedies related to their personal lives and Taylor's career — raising a future music industry icon and pop culture juggernaut wasn't always easy. Taylor Swift's biggest fans know that she and her family used to live on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, but what they may not realize is how much her parents sacrificed to launch her career. For years, they made several long drives between Pennsylvania and Tennessee before eventually moving there so Taylor could grow her music career.

As a preteen, Swift decided she wanted to live in Nashville, Tennessee as she was inspired by musicians she admired moving there for their own careers — notably Faith Hill and Shania Twain. "From that point on, I began relentlessly nagging, begging, and pleading with my parents to take me on a trip there," she told Time. After lots of convincing, Andrea took Taylor and her younger brother, Austin, on a trip to the country music capital. Taylor told CMT in 2008, "It was on spring break, and I was 11 and I had this little demo CD — a karaoke CD of me singing songs by Dolly Parton and the Dixie Chicks and LeAnn Rimes." Taylor recalled distributing her demo along Music Row hoping it would lead to a record deal.

Back at home, Taylor learned to play guitar so she could stand out from other aspiring singers. Every couple of months, she and her family would visit Nashville again, and eventually Taylor's hard work paid off.