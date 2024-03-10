All The Alleged Drama Surrounding Tom Cruise's Child Support For Suri Coming To An End

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' whirlwind relationship was the topic on everyone's lips when the couple started dating in April 2005. After a very public courtship and engagement, they welcomed their first and only child, Suri Cruise, in April 2006 and subsequently tied the knot in November of that year. Unfortunately, the couple announced the end of their relationship in 2012, and their divorce was finalized the same year. While the couple reached a settlement rather quickly, their separation was messy, with Cruise claiming that he was blindsided by Holmes filing for divorce and rumors that she did so to keep Suri away from Scientology, which Cruise is a part of.

Since Suri Cruise was only six years old when Holmes and Cruise divorced, part of their divorce settlement included regular child support payments of $400,000 per year that Cruise would make until Suri turned 18 on April 18, 2024. As the end of Cruise's child support agreement approached, rumors started swirling that Holmes and her daughter would essentially run out of money once Cruise stopped paying. Gossip ramped up when a source claimed that Holmes was scrambling to find work again to increase her income.