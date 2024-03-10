All The Alleged Drama Surrounding Tom Cruise's Child Support For Suri Coming To An End
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' whirlwind relationship was the topic on everyone's lips when the couple started dating in April 2005. After a very public courtship and engagement, they welcomed their first and only child, Suri Cruise, in April 2006 and subsequently tied the knot in November of that year. Unfortunately, the couple announced the end of their relationship in 2012, and their divorce was finalized the same year. While the couple reached a settlement rather quickly, their separation was messy, with Cruise claiming that he was blindsided by Holmes filing for divorce and rumors that she did so to keep Suri away from Scientology, which Cruise is a part of.
Since Suri Cruise was only six years old when Holmes and Cruise divorced, part of their divorce settlement included regular child support payments of $400,000 per year that Cruise would make until Suri turned 18 on April 18, 2024. As the end of Cruise's child support agreement approached, rumors started swirling that Holmes and her daughter would essentially run out of money once Cruise stopped paying. Gossip ramped up when a source claimed that Holmes was scrambling to find work again to increase her income.
Rumors started that Holmes was actively looking for work as the child support ran out
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's divorce in 2012 was a shock to dedicated "TomKat" fans, but it also resulted in a rocky relationship for Cruise and his daughter, Suri, who became estranged. He continued to pay child support, but as Suri's 18th birthday drew nearer, fans wondered what would happen to her and her mom when the payments stopped. A source told In Touch that Holmes was desperate for acting work now that she wouldn't be able to rely on the child support payments.
"For years, Katie's enjoyed a lavish lifestyle thanks to Tom's consistent support. But, as their child nears adulthood, both mother and daughter are facing an uncertain future. It's a terrifying prospect — going from an amazing standard of living to a question mark overnight!"
While Holmes has earned her own living and starred in many different films and television shows, like "Dawson's Creek" and "Batman Begins," the source claimed that it wasn't near what Cruise has earned in his hits like "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible." The source continued, "She's ... eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time. And don't forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed — it's set to expire, too. If things get tough, Katie could cash in by penning a tell-all book!"
Holmes' lawyer debunked the rumors
Fans were concerned when rumors spread that Katie Holmes was frantically looking for acting roles as Tom Cruise's child support payments were coming to an end. Holmes' legal representation quickly shut down the speculation. Holmes herself never publicly commented on the source's claims that she was facing a tenuous future, but her attorney, Jonathan W. Wolfe, released a statement that set the record straight.
"The story is riddled with falsehoods," Wolfe explained to RadarOnline, referencing the source's claims in the In Touch article. "One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."
Holmes has continued to work since her divorce with Cruise and after she became a mother to Suri. Over the years, Holmes has appeared in various projects, including "Rare Objects" and "CODA." She's also ventured into other areas of show business like producing, using her talents on "All We Had" and "Alone Together." It seems her hard work has paid off, as of 2023, Holmes' personal net worth sits at $25 million — which is likely plenty keep her going when the child support runs out.